2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rushville saw its 24-game losing streak come to an end with a 41-35 decision over Milan.

North Miami snapped an 18-game losing skid with a 14-12 win over Manchester.

Noblesville ended defending Class 4A state champion Mount Vernon (Fortville's) 14-game winning streak with a 43-35 triumph.

Mooresville's Mike Gillin earned his 350th career win with the Pioneers' 38-13 decision over Bloomington North.

Monte Mawhorter of West Noble picked up career win No. 100 with the Chargers' 33-7 triumph over Central Noble.

Castle junior kicker Alenya Quinn became the first female to play for the Knights. She converted on all four of her extra-point attempts in a 28-21 win over Evansville North.

Rock Creek Academy and Dugger Union have decided to switch from playing traditional 11-man football to the newly introduced Indiana Football Coaches' Association's eight-man football league.