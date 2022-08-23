2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Rushville saw its 24-game losing streak come to an end with a 41-35 decision over Milan.
North Miami snapped an 18-game losing skid with a 14-12 win over Manchester.
Noblesville ended defending Class 4A state champion Mount Vernon (Fortville's) 14-game winning streak with a 43-35 triumph.
Mooresville's Mike Gillin earned his 350th career win with the Pioneers' 38-13 decision over Bloomington North.
Monte Mawhorter of West Noble picked up career win No. 100 with the Chargers' 33-7 triumph over Central Noble.
Castle junior kicker Alenya Quinn became the first female to play for the Knights. She converted on all four of her extra-point attempts in a 28-21 win over Evansville North.
Rock Creek Academy and Dugger Union have decided to switch from playing traditional 11-man football to the newly introduced Indiana Football Coaches' Association's eight-man football league.
Joining the IHSAA state tournament for the 2023 campaign will be Purdue Polytech.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Center Grove has captured 29 straight games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 16 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has claimed 12 straight games.
Indianapolis Cathedral is on a seven-game winning streak.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Cloverdale has lost 21 games in a row.
South Bend Clay has dropped 19 consecutive games.
Eastern (Pekin) has an 18-game losing streak.
Elwood, Southern Wells, Southport, and Tri-County have lost 13 games in a row.
Bowman Academy, Corydon Central, and Plymouth have dropped 12 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 11 consecutive losses.
Washington has lost 10 games in a row.
Attica has dropped nine straight contests.
Fort Wayne South, Hammond Bishop Noll, and Perry Meridian have endured eight consecutive losses.
Muncie Central has lost seven contests in a row.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Eastern Greene, Fountain Central, Huntington North, Jennings County, LaPorte, Mitchell, North Daviess, Pike Central, Shelbyville, Twin Lakes, and Whitko have lost six straight games.
*CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS *
Center Grove 19, West Lafayette 18, Eastbrook 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 16, Centerville 15, Monroe Central 14, Indianapolis Lutheran 13, Eastside 12, Jasper 12, Linton-Stockton 12, Merrillville 12, Brownstown Central 11, Tippecanoe Valley 10, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 9, Heritage Christian 9, Adams Central 8, Decatur Central 8, Hanover Central 7, Lebanon 7, Norwell 7.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Eastern (Pekin) 25, Cloverdale 19, South Bend Clay 17, Taylor 14, Washington 12, Elwood 11, Southern Wells 11, Southport 11, Tri-County 11, Bowman Academy 10, Cambridge City Lincoln 10, Corydon Central 10, Plymouth 10, Attica 7, Fort Wayne South 7, Hammond Bishop Noll 7, Perry Meridian 7, Muncie Central 6.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 47 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 23 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.
Caston has lost 39 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 36 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 29 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Shelbyville has a 22-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.
Pike Central has lost 20 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 380, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 350, John Hart (Brownsburg) 317, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 301, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 286, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 273, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 249, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 233, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 219, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 216, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 208, Tim Able (Triton Central) 206, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 201
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 192, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 192, Herb King (Fountain Central) 189, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 189, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 182, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 180
CLOSING IN ON 100
Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 99, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 98, Scott Buening (Southridge) 98, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 98, Chris Coll (Franklin) 97, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 95, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 92, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 92, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 92, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 91.