2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Nine

HOT OFF THE PRESS
LaVille and North Decatur are 9-0 for the first time in program history.
Linton-Stockton's Brian Oliver picked up his 100th career win with the Miners' 35-10 decision over South Putnam.
Fort Wayne South's Guy "Tiny" Lee stepped down last week for health reasons after going 1-16 during his nearly two years in charge. Assistant coaches Justice Haley and James Macon were be in charge the remainder of the season for the Archers (0-9).
Riverton Parke posted their first winning season (7-2) since 2006.
The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org
UPS AND DOWNS
These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Crown Point (2006), Evansville Reitz (2010), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Oak Hill (2008), Owen Valley (2000), Tecumseh (8-0-2008), West Lafayette (2021).
These teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2019), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2016), Elwood (2021), Evansville Central (1985), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-8-2017), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (2015), North Newton (0-8-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2021), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (2021), Whitko (2019).
HERE'S TO THE WINNERS - CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
Adams Central (Allen County), Oak Hill (Central Indiana), Indianapolis Roncalli (Circle City), Bloomington South (Conference Indiana), Crown Point (Duneland), East Central (Eastern Indiana-Big School), South Dearborn (Eastern Indiana-Small School), Gary West (Great Lakes), Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (Greater Indianapolis), River Forest (Greater South Shore-North), Hanover Central (Greater South Shore-South), Western (Hoosier-East), West Lafayette (Hoosier-West), Hamilton Southeastern (Hoosier Crossroads), Sheridan (Hoosier Heartland), New Palestine (Hoosier Heritage), Bedford North Lawrence and Seymour (Hoosier Hills), LaVille (Hoosier North), Indianapolis Lutheran (Indiana Crossroads), Indianapolis Ben Davis (Metropolitan Interscholastic), North Decatur (Mid-Eastern), Charlestown (Mid-Southern), Whiteland (Mid-State), West Central (Midwest), Harrison (West Lafayette) (North Central), Columbia City (Northeast 8), Angola (Northeast Corner-Big Division), Eastside (Northeast Corner-Small Division), Penn (Northern Indiana- East-West), Jimtown (Northern Indiana-North-South), NorthWood (Northern Lakes), Andrean, Hobart, and Lowell (Northwest Crossroads), Perry Central (Patoka Lake), Gibson Southern (Pocket-Big Division), Southridge (Pocket-Small Division), Tri-West and Western Boone (Sagamore), Evansville Reitz (Southern Indiana), North Daviess (Southwest), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (Summit Athletic), Rochester, Southwood, and Tippecanoe Valley (Three Rivers), Centerville, Northeastern, and Tri (Tri-Eastern), Seeger (Wabash River), Owen Valley (Western Indiana-Gold Division), South Putnam (Western Indiana-Green Division)
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 24 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 20 straight games.
Adams Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Crown Point, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Southeastern, Hanover Central, LaVille, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, North Decatur, NorthWood, Oak Hill, Owen Valley, and West Lafayette have won nine consecutive games.
Harrison (West Lafayette), Lawrenceburg and Tecumseh are on an eight-game winning streak.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 27 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 21 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 20 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln has suffered 19 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 17 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 16-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 15 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, and Whitko have lost 14 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 13 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped 12 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 11 in a row.
Brown County, Marion, and Richmond are on a 10-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost nine straight games.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 26, Indianapolis Lutheran 21, Linton-Stockton 20, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 17, Adams Central 16, Hanover Central 16, New Palestine 14, North Decatur 13, Oak Hill 13, Owen Valley 11, LaVille 10, NorthWood 10, Crown Point 9, Evansville Reitz 9, Hamilton Southeastern 9, Tecumseh 9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 8, Lawrenceburg 8, Columbia City 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Gary West 7, Jimtown 7, Northeastern 7, Seeger 7, Southwood 7, Bloomington South 6, Eastside 6, Fort Wayne North 6, Indianapolis Cathedral 6, Churubusco 5, Delphi 5. Mississinewa 5, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 5, Penn 5, West Central 5, Western Boone 5, Charlestown 4, Franklin 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Indiana Deaf 4, Jasper 4, Lowell 4, Muncie Central 4, North Harrison 4, Perry Central 4, Rochester 4, Southridge 4, Tri 4, Centerville 3, Griffith 3, Heritage 3, Hobart 3, Indianapolis Scecina 3, Knox 3, Lafayette Jeff 3, New Haven 3, North Posey 3, North Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 3, Scottsburg 3, South Adams 3, Tri-West 3, Warsaw 3, Westfield 3, Whiteland 3.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 25, Elwood 19, Southern Wells 19, Southport 19, Cambridge City Lincoln 18, Plymouth 18, Richmond 17, Attica 16, Fort Wayne South 15, Hammond Bishop Noll 14, Clinton Central 13, Crawford County 13, Whitko 13, Caston 12, Princeton 12, Evansville Central 11, Bellmont 10, North Central (Indianapolis) 10, Brown County 9, Marion 9, Forest Park 8, Frankfort 8, Greenwood 8, North Newton 8, Eastern (Pekin) 7, Evansville Bosse 7, Fort Wayne Northrop 7, Monrovia 7, Rushville 7, Terre Haute North 7, Twin Lakes 7, Wes=Del 7, Cloverdale 6, Delta 6, Jay County 6, South Bend Adams 6, Munster 5, North Central (Farmersburg) 5, Parke Heritage 5, Pioneer 5, Shelbyville 5, Wawasee 5, Benton Central 4, Blackford 4, Central Noble 4, Edinburgh 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 4, Huntington North 4, Indianapolis Tech 4, Mishawaka Marian 4, Mitchell 4, Taylor 4, Zionsville 4, Anderson 3, Christel House Manual 3, Corydon Central 3, Franklin Central 3, Jeffersonville 3, Lake Central 3, Lakeland 3, New Castle 3, Southmont 3, Vincennes Lincoln 3.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 49 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 29 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Caston has lost 46 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 41 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 34 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 444, Russ Radtke (Knox) 385, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 356, John Hart (Brownsburg) 324, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 306, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 290, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 279, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 254, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 245, Mark Bless (Avon) 240. Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 227, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 223, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Tim Able (Triton Central) 212, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 197. Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 192, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 187, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186
CLOSING IN ON 150
Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 149, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145
CLOSING IN ON 100
Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 99, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 97, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 96, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95