2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Nine

LaVille and North Decatur are 9-0 for the first time in program history.

Linton-Stockton's Brian Oliver picked up his 100th career win with the Miners' 35-10 decision over South Putnam.

Fort Wayne South's Guy "Tiny" Lee stepped down last week for health reasons after going 1-16 during his nearly two years in charge. Assistant coaches Justice Haley and James Macon were be in charge the remainder of the season for the Archers (0-9).

Riverton Parke posted their first winning season (7-2) since 2006.

The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org

These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Crown Point (2006), Evansville Reitz (2010), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Oak Hill (2008), Owen Valley (2000), Tecumseh (8-0-2008), West Lafayette (2021).

These teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2019), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2016), Elwood (2021), Evansville Central (1985), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-8-2017), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (2015), North Newton (0-8-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2021), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (2021), Whitko (2019).

