2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Four

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Whitko's Chip Coldiron was relieved of duties after the Wildcats' 70-0 loss to Rochester. He was 1-12 in his one-plus year on the job. Assistant coaches will run the team until a successor is named.
Shelbyville had its 23-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak come to an end with a 22-20 decision over New Castle.
Cheyenne Allen became North Judson's all-time leading rusher in the Bluejays' 26-0 win over Knox.
Edinburgh is 4-0 for the first time since 1961.
Tri and Warsaw are 4-0 for the first time since 2001.
South Dearborn is 4-0 for the first time since 2004.
Crown Point and Norwell are 4-0 for the first time since 2006.
Madison-Grant is 4-0 for the first time since 2007.
Providence is 3-0 for the first time since 2007.
Tecumseh and Whiteland are 4-0 for the first time since 2008.
Clinton Prairie and Mishawaka are 4-0 for the first time since 2010.
Charlestown is 4-0 for the first time since 2012.
UPS AND DOWNS
These 4-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Calumet, Carroll (Flora), Carroll (Fort Wayne), Elkhart, Evansville Reitz, Fairfield, Gibson Southern, Hamilton Southeastern, Hanover Central, Indiana Deaf, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Indianapolis Scecina, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, Linton-Stockton, Mishawaka, Mooresville, New Palestine, Oak Hill, Owen Valley, New Palestine, New Prairie, North Decatur, North Judson, Northview, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Perry Central, Rochester, Southmont, Southridge, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette, West Washington.
These 0-4 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory: Attica, Avon, Bellmont, Blackford, Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, Caston, Clinton Central, Crawford County, Delphi, Elwood, Evansville Central, Fort Wayne South, Garrett, Hammond Bishop Noll (0-3), Hammond Morton, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (0-3), Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Tech, Indianapolis Tindley, Indianapolis Washington, Jeffersonville (0-3), Knightstown, Manchester, Marion, Mitchell, Muncie Central, North Central (Indianapolis), North Newton (0-3), North Putnam, Pike Central, Plymouth, Princeton, Richmond, Scottsburg, South Bend Clay, South Bend Washington, South Central, Southport, Taylor, Washington, Wes-Del.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 19 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 15 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 22 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 16 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 15 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 14 consecutive losses.
Washington has lost 13 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 12 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has an 11-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll and Muncie Central have endured 10 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Mitchell, Pike Central, and Whitko have lost nine straight games.
Caston, Knightstown, and Princeton have dropped eight contests in a row.
Blackford and Evansville Central have dropped seven consecutive contests.
Bellmont, Garrett, Hammond Morton, Manchester, North Central (Indianapolis), North Putnam, Scottsburg, South Bend Washington have lost six in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 19, Indianapolis Lutheran 16, Linton-Stockton 15, Tippecanoe Valley 13, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12, Adams Central 11, Charlestown 11, Hanover Central 10, Norwell 10, New Palestine 9, North Decatur 8, Northview 8, Oak Hill 8, Tri 8, Brownsburg 7, Mishawaka 7, Park Tudor 7, Whiteland 7, Mooresville 6, Owen Valley 6, Rochester 6, Elkhart 5, Kokomo 5, LaVille 5, Lewis Cass 5, NorthWood 5, Perry Central 5, Southridge 5, Tecumseh 5.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 20, Taylor 17, Washington 15, Elwood 14, Southern Wells 14, Southport 14, Cambridge City Lincoln 13, Plymouth 13, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 12, Richmond 12, Wes-Del 12, Attica 10, Fort Wayne South 10, Hammond Bishop Noll 9, Muncie Central 9, Clinton Central 8, Crawford County 8, Mitchell 8, Pike Central 8, Whitko 8, Caston 7, Knightstown 7, Princeton 7, Blackford 6, Evansville Central 6, Bellmont 5, Garrett 5, Hammond Morton 5, Indianapolis Tech 5, Indianapolis Washington 5, Manchester 5, North Central (Indianapolis) 5, North Putnam 5, Scottsburg 5, South Bend Washington 5.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 48 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 25 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.
Caston has lost 41 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 37 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 30 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Pike Central has lost 22 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 439, Russ Radtke (Knox) 381, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 352, John Hart (Brownsburg) 320, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 303, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 288, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 275, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 250, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 241, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 236, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 222, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 221, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 209, Tim Able (Triton Central) 208, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 202
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 195, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 193, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 192, Herb King (Fountain Central) 190, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 184, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 183
CLOSING IN ON 100
Chris Coll (Franklin) 99, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 99, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 98, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 98, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 95, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 94, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 94, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 93, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 93