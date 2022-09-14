2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Four

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Whitko's Chip Coldiron was relieved of duties after the Wildcats' 70-0 loss to Rochester. He was 1-12 in his one-plus year on the job. Assistant coaches will run the team until a successor is named.

Shelbyville had its 23-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak come to an end with a 22-20 decision over New Castle.

Cheyenne Allen became North Judson's all-time leading rusher in the Bluejays' 26-0 win over Knox.

Edinburgh is 4-0 for the first time since 1961.

Tri and Warsaw are 4-0 for the first time since 2001.

South Dearborn is 4-0 for the first time since 2004.

Crown Point and Norwell are 4-0 for the first time since 2006.

Madison-Grant is 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

Providence is 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

Tecumseh and Whiteland are 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

Clinton Prairie and Mishawaka are 4-0 for the first time since 2010.

Charlestown is 4-0 for the first time since 2012.

UPS AND DOWNS

These 4-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Calumet, Carroll (Flora), Carroll (Fort Wayne), Elkhart, Evansville Reitz, Fairfield, Gibson Southern, Hamilton Southeastern, Hanover Central, Indiana Deaf, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Indianapolis Scecina, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, Linton-Stockton, Mishawaka, Mooresville, New Palestine, Oak Hill, Owen Valley, New Palestine, New Prairie, North Decatur, North Judson, Northview, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Perry Central, Rochester, Southmont, Southridge, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette, West Washington.