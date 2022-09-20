2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Shane Shuman recently became Culver Community's all-time leading rusher.
Benton Central had its 43-game Hoosier Conference losing streak halted with a 13-7 win over Twin Lakes.
Hamilton Southeastern ended Westfield's 22-game Hoosier Crossroads Conference winning streak with a 24-21 decision over the Shamrocks.
Bud Ozmun of Oak Hill earned his 150th career victory with the Golden Eagles' 35-6 win over Madison
Milan's Ryan Langferman picked up his 100th career win with the Indians' 47-6 win over New Miami (Ohio).
Last Friday's contest between Purdue Polytechnic and Indianapolis Crispus Attucks was canceled because four of the five officials assigned to work didn't show up.
North Decatur is 5-0 for the first time since 1991.
Indianapolis Scecina is 5-0 for the first time since 1994.
North Judson is 5-0 for the first time since 2002.
South Dearborn is 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
Crown Point and Norwell are 5-0 for the first time since 2006.
Providence is 4-0 for the first time since 2007.
Hamilton Southeastern, Tecumseh and Whiteland are 5-0 for the first time since 2008.
Mishawaka is 5-0 for the first time since 2010.
Oak Hill is 5-0 for the first time since 2013.
UPS AND DOWNS
These 5-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Calumet, Carroll (Flora), Carroll (Fort Wayne), Evansville Reitz, Gibson Southern, Hanover Central, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Kokomo, LaVille, Lewis Cass, Linton-Stockton, Mooresville, New Palestine, Owen Valley, New Palestine, New Prairie, NorthWood, Southmont, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette.
These 0-5 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory: Attica, Avon, Bellmont, Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, Caston, Clinton Central, Crawford County, Elwood, Evansville Central, Fort Wayne South, Garrett, Hammond Bishop Noll (0-4), Hammond Morton, Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Tindley, Indianapolis Washington, Jeffersonville (0-4), Knightstown, Manchester, Marion, Muncie Central, North Central (Indianapolis), North Newton (0-4), Pike Central, Plymouth, Princeton, Richmond, Scottsburg, South Bend Clay, Southport, Wes-Del, Whitko.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 20 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 16 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 23 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 17 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 16 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 15 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 13 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 12-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll and Muncie Central have endured 11 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Pike Central, and Whitko have lost 10 straight games.
Caston, Knightstown, and Princeton have dropped nine contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped seven consecutive contests.
Bellmont, Garrett, Hammond Morton, Manchester, North Central (Indianapolis), and Scottsburg have lost seven in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 22, Indianapolis Roncalli 20, Indianapolis Lutheran 17, Linton-Stockton 16, Tippecanoe Valley 14, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 13, Adams Central 12, Hanover Central 11, Norwell 11, New Palestine 10, North Decatur 9, Oak Hill 9, Brownsburg 8, Mishawaka 8, Whiteland 8, Mooresville 7, Owen Valley 7, Kokomo 6, LaVille 6, Lewis Cass 6, NorthWood 6, Tecumseh 6.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 21, Elwood 15, Southern Wells 15, Southport 15, Cambridge City Lincoln 14, Plymouth 14, Richmond 13, Wes-Del 13, Attica 11, Fort Wayne South 11, Hammond Bishop Noll 10, Muncie Central 10, Clinton Central 9, Crawford County 9, Pike Central 9, Whitko 9, Caston 8, Knightstown 8, Princeton 8, Evansville Central 7, Bellmont 6, Garrett 6, Hammond Morton 6, Indianapolis Washington 6, Manchester 6, North Central (Indianapolis) 6, Scottsburg 6.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 48 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 26 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Caston has lost 42 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 38 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 31 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Pike Central has lost 22 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 440, Russ Radtke (Knox) 382, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 353, John Hart (Brownsburg) 321, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 303, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 289, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 276, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 251, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 242, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 236, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 223, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 222, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Tim Able (Triton Central) 209, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 194, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 193, Herb King (Fountain Central) 191, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 184, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 184
CLOSING IN ON 100
Chris Coll (Franklin) 99, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 99, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 99, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 96, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 95, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 95, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 94, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 94