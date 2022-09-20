2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Shane Shuman recently became Culver Community's all-time leading rusher.

Benton Central had its 43-game Hoosier Conference losing streak halted with a 13-7 win over Twin Lakes.

Hamilton Southeastern ended Westfield's 22-game Hoosier Crossroads Conference winning streak with a 24-21 decision over the Shamrocks.

Bud Ozmun of Oak Hill earned his 150th career victory with the Golden Eagles' 35-6 win over Madison

Milan's Ryan Langferman picked up his 100th career win with the Indians' 47-6 win over New Miami (Ohio).

Last Friday's contest between Purdue Polytechnic and Indianapolis Crispus Attucks was canceled because four of the five officials assigned to work didn't show up.

North Decatur is 5-0 for the first time since 1991.

Indianapolis Scecina is 5-0 for the first time since 1994.

North Judson is 5-0 for the first time since 2002.

South Dearborn is 5-0 for the first time since 2004.

Crown Point and Norwell are 5-0 for the first time since 2006.

Providence is 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

Hamilton Southeastern, Tecumseh and Whiteland are 5-0 for the first time since 2008.

Mishawaka is 5-0 for the first time since 2010.

Oak Hill is 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

UPS AND DOWNS

These 5-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Calumet, Carroll (Flora), Carroll (Fort Wayne), Evansville Reitz, Gibson Southern, Hanover Central, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Kokomo, LaVille, Lewis Cass, Linton-Stockton, Mooresville, New Palestine, Owen Valley, New Palestine, New Prairie, NorthWood, Southmont, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette.