2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight

Oct 11, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
IFDI_Wk8_2022_0920_Unified_Flag_0049

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The Eastern Greene community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Jedd Cummings, who passed away in a single-car accident on Indiana State Road 45 early morning on October 9. In addition to being a wide receiver for the Thunderbirds, he also participated in basketball, baseball, and track and field. The athletic department planned on having the football field lights on between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 11, and asked other programs around the state to participate in this event to honor Jedd's memory.

The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org

Calumet, LaVille, and North Decatur are 8-0 for the first time in program history.

Pike Central ended its 23-game Pocket Conference losing streak with a 26-14 win over Forest Park.

With its 27-21 overtime win over No. 3 (Class 1A) North Judson, No. 3 (Class 2A) LaVille earned a share of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference crown. It's the Lancers first conference title since winning the now-defunct Northern State Conference in 1986.

Indianapolis Ben Davis rallied from a 28-0 deficit to earn a 29-28 win over Lawrence Central. It was the Giants' largest deficit they have come back to win.

UPS AND DOWNS

These 8-0 teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Brownsburg (2018), Carroll (Flora) (2016), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Crown Point (2006), Evansville Reitz (2015), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Kokomo (2015), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Norwell (2006), Oak Hill (2008), Owen Valley (2000), Tecumseh (2008), Tippecanoe Valley (2021), West Lafayette (2021).

These 0-8 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2020), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2016), Elwood (2021), Evansville Central (1985), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-7-2017), Hammond Morton (1997), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (2015), North Newton (0-7-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2021), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (2021), Whitko (2019).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 23 straight wins.

Gibson Southern has won 19 straight games.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Bend Clay has dropped 26 consecutive games.

Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 20 games in a row.

Plymouth has dropped 19 straight contests.

Cambridge City Lincoln has suffered 18 consecutive losses.

Attica has dropped 16 straight contests.

Fort Wayne South has a 15-game losing streak.

Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 14 consecutive losses.

Clinton Central, Crawford County, and Whitko have lost 13 straight games.

Caston and Princeton have dropped 12 contests in a row.

Evansville Central has dropped 11 consecutive contests.

Bellmont, Hammond Morton, and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 10 in a row.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

West Lafayette 25, Indianapolis Lutheran 20, Linton-Stockton 19, Tippecanoe Valley 17, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 16, Adams Central 15, Hanover Central 15, Norwell 14, New Palestine 13, North Decatur 12, Oak Hill 12, Brownsburg 11, Owen Valley 10, Kokomo 9, LaVille 9, NorthWood 9, Tecumseh 9.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Bend Clay 24, Elwood 18, Southern Wells 18, Southport 18, Cambridge City Lincoln 17, Plymouth 17, Richmond 16, Attica 15, Fort Wayne South 14, Hammond Bishop Noll 13, Clinton Central 12, Crawford County 11, Whitko 12, Caston 11, Princeton 11, Evansville Central 10, Bellmont 9, Hammond Morton 9, North Central (Indianapolis) 9.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 49 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 29 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Caston has lost 45 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 40 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 34 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 443, Russ Radtke (Knox) 384, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 355, John Hart (Brownsburg) 324, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 306, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 290, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 279, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 254, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 244, Mark Bless (Avon) 240. Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 238, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 226, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 222, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Tim Able (Triton Central) 211, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203

CLOSING IN ON 200

Cory Yeoman (Penn) 197, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 191, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 186

CLOSING IN ON 150

Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 148, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 147, Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145

CLOSING IN ON 100

Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 99, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 98, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 97, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 95, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 94

Advertising