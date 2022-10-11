2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The Eastern Greene community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Jedd Cummings, who passed away in a single-car accident on Indiana State Road 45 early morning on October 9. In addition to being a wide receiver for the Thunderbirds, he also participated in basketball, baseball, and track and field. The athletic department planned on having the football field lights on between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 11, and asked other programs around the state to participate in this event to honor Jedd's memory.

The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org

Calumet, LaVille, and North Decatur are 8-0 for the first time in program history.

Pike Central ended its 23-game Pocket Conference losing streak with a 26-14 win over Forest Park.

With its 27-21 overtime win over No. 3 (Class 1A) North Judson, No. 3 (Class 2A) LaVille earned a share of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference crown. It's the Lancers first conference title since winning the now-defunct Northern State Conference in 1986.

Indianapolis Ben Davis rallied from a 28-0 deficit to earn a 29-28 win over Lawrence Central. It was the Giants' largest deficit they have come back to win.

UPS AND DOWNS

These 8-0 teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Brownsburg (2018), Carroll (Flora) (2016), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Crown Point (2006), Evansville Reitz (2015), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Kokomo (2015), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Norwell (2006), Oak Hill (2008), Owen Valley (2000), Tecumseh (2008), Tippecanoe Valley (2021), West Lafayette (2021).