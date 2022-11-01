2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Owen Valley ended Gibson Southern's 21-game winning streak with a 28-21 win over the defending Class 3A state champion Titans.

Boonville's 28-27 upset of No. 5 (Class 4A) Evansville Reitz was its first over the Panthers since 1921.

North Decatur's Steve Stirn earned his 150th career win with the Chargers' 25-14 triumph over Milan.

Doug Dinan of Carroll (Fort Wayne) notched his 100th career victory with the Chargers' 35-7 decision over Penn.

Hanover Central and North Decatur are 11-0 for the first time in program history.

Tecumseh is 10-0 for the first time in program history.

After winning their first post-season contest on October 21 (28-7 over Washington), Pike Central has advanced to its first sectional title game as a result of a 22-15 win over West Vigo.

Westfield earned its first win over neighbor Carmel with a 28-9 decision over the Greyhounds. The Shamrocks were 0-10 previously.

In Silver Creek's 53-42 win over Jennings County on October 21, Wyatt Hoffman came up with two touchdowns in the final five seconds for the Dragons. He scored from two yards and then returned a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS