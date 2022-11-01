2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Owen Valley ended Gibson Southern's 21-game winning streak with a 28-21 win over the defending Class 3A state champion Titans.
Boonville's 28-27 upset of No. 5 (Class 4A) Evansville Reitz was its first over the Panthers since 1921.
North Decatur's Steve Stirn earned his 150th career win with the Chargers' 25-14 triumph over Milan.
Doug Dinan of Carroll (Fort Wayne) notched his 100th career victory with the Chargers' 35-7 decision over Penn.
Hanover Central and North Decatur are 11-0 for the first time in program history.
Tecumseh is 10-0 for the first time in program history.
After winning their first post-season contest on October 21 (28-7 over Washington), Pike Central has advanced to its first sectional title game as a result of a 22-15 win over West Vigo.
Westfield earned its first win over neighbor Carmel with a 28-9 decision over the Greyhounds. The Shamrocks were 0-10 previously.
In Silver Creek's 53-42 win over Jennings County on October 21, Wyatt Hoffman came up with two touchdowns in the final five seconds for the Dragons. He scored from two yards and then returned a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 142-27 (.840), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 141-28 (.834), Indianapolis Cathedral – 133-26 (.836), Carmel – 133-37 (.782), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-37 (.767), Penn – 121-39 (.756), Indianapolis Roncalli – 120-31 (.795), Ben Davis – 114-30 (.792), Jimtown – 110-36 (.753), Evansville Mater Dei – 110-38 (.743), Fort Wayne Snider – 108-38 (.740). Hobart – 108-39 (.735), Sheridan – 101-33 (.754), NorthWood – 99-39 (.717), Adams Central – 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 96-29 (.768), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728).
SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 6A
1: Lafayette Jeff (8-2) at Crown Point (10-0)
2: Warsaw (8-2) at Carroll (Fort Wayne) (10-0)
3: Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) at Fishers (7-3)
4: Noblesville (4-6) at Westfield (7-3)
5: Brownsburg (9-1) at Avon (2-8)
6: Indianapolis Cathedral (8-1) at Lawrence Central (5-5)
7: Perry Meridian (4-6) at Warren Central (5-5)
8: Center Grove (8-2) at Columbus North (5-5)
CLASS 5A
9: Merrillville (8-2) at Hammond Central (8-2)
10: Valparaiso (7-3) at Chesterton (5-5)
11: Mishawaka (9-1) at Concord (5-5)
12: Fort Wayne North (8-2) at Fort Wayne Snider (9-1)
13: Decatur Central (4-6) at Plainfield (5-5)
14: Whiteland (9-1) at Franklin (8-2)
15: Bloomington North (6-4) at Bloomington South (8-1)
16: Evansville North (6-4) at Castle (6-4)
CLASS 4A
17: New Prairie (10-1) at Hobart (8-3)
18: Northridge (7-4) at NorthWood (11-0)
19: Leo (8-3) at Columbia City (10-1)
20: Mississinewa (8-3) at Kokomo (10-1)
21: Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) at Indianapolis Roncalli (10-1)
22: Connersville (7-4) at New Palestine (11-0)
23: Martinsville (8-3) at East Central (9-2)
24: Evansville Memorial (8-3) at Boonville (8-3)
CLASS 3A
25: West Lafayette (11-0) at Hanover Central (11-0)
26: Knox (8-3) at Jimtown (9-2)
27: Yorktown (8-3) at Norwell (10-1)
28: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (7-4) at Guerin Catholic (7-4)
29: Danville (5-6) at Monrovia (4-7)
30: Pike Central (3-8) at Owen Valley (11-0)
31: Batesville (6-5) at Lawrenceburg (10-1)
32: Southridge (10-1) at Heritage Hills (7-4)
CLASS 2A
33: Andrean (7-3) at Bremen (7-4)
34: Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)
35: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (6-5) at Eastside (9-2)
36: Eastbrook (8-3) at Bluffton (7-4)
37: Linton-Stockton (11-0) at Sullivan (7-4)
38: Heritage Christian (7-3) at Lapel (6-5)
39: Indianapolis Scecina (10-1) at Triton Central (9-2)
40: North Posey (9-2) at Evansville Mater Dei (8-3)
CLASS 1A
41: Culver (7-4) at North Judson (10-1)
42: Traders Point Christian (6-5) at Park Tudor (8-3)
43: West Central (10-1) at Carroll (Flora) (10-1)
44: Adams Central (11-0) at Northfield (6-5)
45: Sheridan (10-1) at Hagerstown (7-4)
46: Knightstown (3-7) at North Decatur (11-0)
47: Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0) at Covenant Christian (8-3)
48: Tecumseh (10-0) at Providence (8-2)
Here is the last time these teams celebrated a sectional championship.
CLASS 6A: Lafayette Jeff (2002), Crown Point (2018), Warsaw (2019), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2021), Hamilton Southeastern (2011), Fishers (2017), Noblesville (2000), Westfield (2021), Brownsburg (2021), Avon (2018), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Lawrence Central (2012), Perry Meridian (1986), Warren Central (2020), Center Grove (2021), Columbus North (2007).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Hammond Central (none), Valparaiso (2021), Chesterton (none), Mishawaka (2020), Concord (2018), Fort Wayne North (1990), Fort Wayne Snider (2018), Decatur Central (2018), Plainfield (2000), Whiteland (2020), Franklin (1984), Bloomington North (2013), Bloomington South (2021), Evansville North (2000), Castle (2020).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2021), Hobart (2020), Northridge (2021), NorthWood (2016), Leo (2011), Columbia City (1993), Mississinewa (2021), Kokomo (2017), Brebeuf Jesuit (2021), Indianapolis Roncalli (2021), Connersville (none), New Palestine (2021), Martinsville (1996), East Central (2021), Evansville Memorial (2021), Boonville (2004).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Hanover Central (2021), Knox (2019), Jimtown (2014), Yorktown (2014), Norwell (2021), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Guerin Catholic (2014), Danville (2020), Monrovia (2016), Pike Central (none), Owen Valley (2021), Batesville (2015), Lawrenceburg (2021), Southridge (2020), Heritage Hills (2019).
CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Bremen (2018), Lafayette Central Catholic (2021), Rochester (2000) Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Eastside (2021), Eastbrook (2021), Bluffton (1988), Linton-Stockton (2016), Sullivan (2020), Heritage Christian (2020), Lapel (2018), Indianapolis Scecina (2021), Triton Central, North Posey (2005), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2021), Culver (2009), Traders Point Christian (none), Park Tudor (2005), West Central (2005), Carroll (Flora) (2021), Adams Central (2021), Northfield, Sheridan, Hagerstown (2010), Knightstown (2009), North Decatur (2020), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Covenant Christian (2020), Tecumseh (2003), Providence (2017).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Indianapolis Cathedral 26, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 25, Penn 25, Evansville Mater Dei 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 22, Indianapolis Roncalli 22, Lawrenceburg 21, Warren Central 20, Andrean 20, East Central 20, Sheridan 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 17, Zionsville 17, Bloomington South 16, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, Evansville Memorial 15, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Merrillville 14, Valparaiso 14, North Judson 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 14, Mishawaka Marian 13, Tri-West 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Indianapolis Scecina 12, New Palestine 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Fountain Central 11, Western Boone 11, Westfield 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10..
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 25 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 21 straight games.
Adams Central, Charlestown, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Southeastern, Hanover Central, LaVille, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, North Decatur, NorthWood, Owen Valley, and West Lafayette have won 10 consecutive games.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Crown Point, Lawrenceburg, and Tecumseh have captured nine wins in a row.
Columbia City, Harrison (West Lafayette), and Jimtown are on an eight-game winning streak.
Eastside and Fort Wayne Snider have claimed seven straight victories.
Bloomington South, Churubusco, Fort Wayne North, Indianapolis Cathedral, Mississinewa, West Central, and Western Boone have run off six consecutive wins.
Hamilton Heights, Lowell, Penn, Rochester, and Southridge have come up with five straight victories.
Covenant Christian, Franklin, Griffith, Hobart, Indianapolis Scecina, Jasper, Knox, North Posey, Riverton Parke, and South Adams are on a four-game winning streak.
UPS AND DOWNS
These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (10-0-2014), Crown Point (10-0-2006), Hamilton Southeastern (10-0-2006), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Owen Valley (1992), West Lafayette (2018).
These teams never experienced the thrill of victory in 2022 (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2019), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2010), Elwood (2019), Evansville Central (1971), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-9-2017), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (2015), North Newton (0-9-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2017), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (2021), Whitko (2019).
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Indianapolis Cathedral has won 12 straight playoff games.
Center Grove has run off 11 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has an eight-game playoff winning streak.
Andrean has claimed seven consecutive playoff wins.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 28 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 22 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 21 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln has suffered 20 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 18 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 17-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 16 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, and Whitko have lost 15 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 14 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped 13 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 12 in a row,
Brown County, Marion, and Richmond are on an 11-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 10 straight games.
Forest Park, Frankfort, and Greenwood have suffered nine consecutive losses,
Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Northrop, Rushville, Terre Haute North, Twin Lakes, and Wes-Del have lost eight games in a row.
Delta, Jay County, and South Bend Adams have dropped seven straight contests.
Cloverdale, Munster, North Central (Farmersburg), Parke Heritage, Pioneer, Shelbyville, and Wawasee have lost six consecutive games.
Blackford, Central Noble, Edinburgh, Fort Wayne Wayne, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Kankakee Valley, Mishawaka Marian, Mitchell, and Zionsville have dropped five games in a row.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 446, Russ Radtke (Knox) 387, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 325, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 308, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 291, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 280, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 256, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Mark Bless (Avon) 241, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 228, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 225, Tim Able (Triton Central) 214, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 199, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 188, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186
CLOSING IN ON 150
Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 149, Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145
CLOSING IN ON 100
Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 99, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 97, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95