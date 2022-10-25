2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org

Providence had to forfeit its 35-28 win over Charlestown on September 16 because of the use of an ineligible player.

LaVille and North Decatur are 10-0 for the first time in program history.

Mount Vernon (Fortville) had its run as Class 4A state champion come to an end with a 35-24 loss to New Palestine.

Mishawaka Marian had its 21-game sectional win streak come to an end with a 26-14 loss to West Noble.

Sheridan and Larry "Bud" Wright earned their 100th post-season win with the Blackhawks' 62-0 decision over Union City.

Purdue Polytech played in its first IHSAA post-season contest, suffering a 54-14 loss to Monrovia.

Josh Arntz's two-yard run with 12 seconds left helped No. 9 (Class 4A) Columbia City escape with a 41-36 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Silver Creek's Wyatt Jennings came up with two touchdowns in the final five seconds to help the Dragons to a 53-42 win over Jennings County. He scored from two yards and then returned a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 141-27 (.840), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 140-28 (.833), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 132-26 (.835), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-36 (.772), Penn – 121-38 (.761), Indianapolis Roncalli – 119-31 (.793), Ben Davis – 114-29 (.797), Jimtown – 109-36 (.752), Evansville Mater Dei – 109-38 (.741), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738). Hobart – 107-39 (.733), Sheridan – 100-33 (.752), NorthWood – 98-39 (.715), Adams Central – 96-38 (.716), Warren Central – 95-29 (.766), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728).

UPS AND DOWNS

These 10-0 teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (9-0-2014), Charlestown (2012), Crown Point (9-0-2006), Evansville Reitz (2010), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (9-0-2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Owen Valley (1999), Tecumseh (9-0-2008), West Lafayette (2018).

These 0-10 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2019), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (0-9-2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2010), Elwood (2019), Evansville Central (1971), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-9-2017), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (0-9-2015), North Newton (0-9-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2017), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (0-9-2021), Whitko (2019).

POSTSEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Cathedral has won 11 straight playoff games.

Center Grove has run off 10 playoff wins in a row.

Gibson Southern and Indianapolis Lutheran have a seven-game playoff winning streak.