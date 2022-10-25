2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals

HOT OFF THE PRESS
The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org
Providence had to forfeit its 35-28 win over Charlestown on September 16 because of the use of an ineligible player.
LaVille and North Decatur are 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Mount Vernon (Fortville) had its run as Class 4A state champion come to an end with a 35-24 loss to New Palestine.
Mishawaka Marian had its 21-game sectional win streak come to an end with a 26-14 loss to West Noble.
Sheridan and Larry "Bud" Wright earned their 100th post-season win with the Blackhawks' 62-0 decision over Union City.
Purdue Polytech played in its first IHSAA post-season contest, suffering a 54-14 loss to Monrovia.
Josh Arntz's two-yard run with 12 seconds left helped No. 9 (Class 4A) Columbia City escape with a 41-36 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.
Silver Creek's Wyatt Jennings came up with two touchdowns in the final five seconds to help the Dragons to a 53-42 win over Jennings County. He scored from two yards and then returned a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 141-27 (.840), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 140-28 (.833), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 132-26 (.835), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-36 (.772), Penn – 121-38 (.761), Indianapolis Roncalli – 119-31 (.793), Ben Davis – 114-29 (.797), Jimtown – 109-36 (.752), Evansville Mater Dei – 109-38 (.741), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738). Hobart – 107-39 (.733), Sheridan – 100-33 (.752), NorthWood – 98-39 (.715), Adams Central – 96-38 (.716), Warren Central – 95-29 (.766), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728).
UPS AND DOWNS
These 10-0 teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (9-0-2014), Charlestown (2012), Crown Point (9-0-2006), Evansville Reitz (2010), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (9-0-2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), NorthWood (2018), Owen Valley (1999), Tecumseh (9-0-2008), West Lafayette (2018).
These 0-10 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2002), Bellmont (2019), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (0-9-2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2010), Elwood (2019), Evansville Central (1971), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-9-2017), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (0-9-2015), North Newton (0-9-1998), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2017), Southern Wells (2021), Southport (0-9-2021), Whitko (2019).
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Indianapolis Cathedral has won 11 straight playoff games.
Center Grove has run off 10 playoff wins in a row.
Gibson Southern and Indianapolis Lutheran have a seven-game playoff winning streak.
Andrean has claimed six consecutive playoff wins.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 25 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 21 straight games.
Adams Central, Charlestown, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Southeastern, Hanover Central, LaVille, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, North Decatur, NorthWood, Owen Valley, and West Lafayette have won 10 consecutive games.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Crown Point, Lawrenceburg, and Tecumseh have captured nine wins in a row.
Columbia City, Harrison (West Lafayette), and Jimtown are on an eight-game winning streak.
Eastside and Fort Wayne Snider have claimed seven straight victories.
Bloomington South, Churubusco, Fort Wayne North, Indianapolis Cathedral, Mississinewa, West Central, and Western Boone have run off six consecutive wins.
Hamilton Heights, Lowell, Penn, Rochester, and Southridge have come up with five straight victories.
Covenant Christian, Franklin, Griffith, Hobart, Indianapolis Scecina, Jasper, Knox, North Posey, Riverton Parke, and South Adams are on a four-game winning streak.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 28 consecutive games.
Elwood and Southern Wells have lost 22 games in a row.
Plymouth and Southport have dropped 21 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln has suffered 19 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 18 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 17-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 16 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, and Whitko have lost 15 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 14 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped 13 consecutive contests.
Bellmont has lost 12 in a row,
Brown County, Marion North Central (Indianapolis), and Richmond are on an 11-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 10 straight games.
Forest Park, Frankfort, and Greenwood have suffered nine consecutive losses,
Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Rushville, Twin Lakes, and Wes-Del have lost eight games in a row.
Delta, Fort Wayne Northrop, Jay County, and Terre Haute North have dropped seven straight contests.
Cloverdale, North Central (Farmersburg), Parke Heritage, Pioneer, Shelbyville, South Bend Adams, and Wawasee have lost six consecutive games.
Blackford, Central Noble, Edinburgh, Fort Wayne Wayne, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Kankakee Valley, Mishawaka Marian, Mitchell, and Munster have dropped five games in a row.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 445, Russ Radtke (Knox) 386, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 324, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 307, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 291, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 279, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 255, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Mark Bless (Avon) 240. Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 227, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 224, Tim Able (Triton Central) 213, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 198. Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 187, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186
CLOSING IN ON 150
Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 149, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145
CLOSING IN ON 100
Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 99, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 98, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 96, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95