2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Former Indianapolis Shortridge and Phalen Academy coach Damian Givens passed away on October 31 at the age of 50 years old.
Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch earned his 200th career victory with the Saints' 56-0 blanking of Covenant Christian.
Mike Kirschner of Warren Central picked up his 150th career win with the Warriors' 43-7 win against Perry Meridian.
Yorktown's Mike Wilhelm notched his 100th career triumph with the Tigers' 42-41 win over Norwell.
North Decatur and Owen Valley are 12-0 for the first time in program history.
These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (11-0-2014), Hamilton Southeastern (11-0-1995), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), New Palestine (2019), West Lafayette (2018).
Ethan Sievers' two-yard run in overtime lifted Columbia City to its first sectional crown since 1993 with a 27-21 win over Leo.
Bluffton rallied from a 21-7 deficit to earn its first sectional crown since 1988 with a 42-35 decision over Eastbrook.
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Indianapolis Cathedral has won 13 straight playoff games.
Center Grove has run off 12 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a nine-game playoff winning streak.
Andrean has claimed eight consecutive playoff wins.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 27 straight wins.
Adams Central, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, North Decatur, Owen Valley, and West Lafayette have won 12 consecutive games.
Carroll (Fort Wayne) Hamilton Southeastern, Lawrenceburg, and Sheridan have captured 11 wins in a row.
Columbia City is on a 10-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Snider has claimed nine straight victories.
Bloomington South and Indianapolis Cathedral have run off eight consecutive wins.
Southridge has come up with seven straight victories.
Knox is on a six-game winning streak.
Evansville Memorial, Lafayette Jeff, Triton Central, Westfield, and Whiteland have five consecutive triumphs.
Bluffton. Indianapolis Roncalli, Mishawaka, New Prairie, North Judson, Park Tudor, and Valparaiso have four wins in a row.
Carroll (Flora), East Central, Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Kokomo, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lapel, Monrovia, Northridge, Plainfield, Providence. and Yorktown have three straight victories.
Andrean, Brownsburg, Castle, Center Grove, Merrillville, and Warren Central have won two straight games.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 143-27 (.841), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 142-28 (.835), Indianapolis Cathedral – 134-26 (.838), Carmel – 133-37 (.782), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-37 (.767), Indianapolis Roncalli – 121-31 (.796), Penn – 121-39 (.756), Ben Davis – 114-30 (.792), Evansville Mater Dei – 111-38 (.745), Jimtown – 110-37 (.748), Fort Wayne Snider – 109-38 (.741). Hobart – 108-40 (.730), Sheridan – 102-33 (.756), NorthWood – 99-40 (.712), Adams Central – 98-38 (.721), Warren Central – 97-29 (.770), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728).
SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 6A
1: Lafayette Jeff 38, Crown Point 28
2: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17
3: Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 13
4: Westfield 42, Noblesville 21
5: Brownsburg 56, Avon 21
6: Indianapolis Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13
7: Warren Central 43, Perry Meridian 7
8: Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14
CLASS 5A
9: Merrillville 52, Hammond Central 8
10: Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 7
11: Mishawaka 38, Concord 17
12: Fort Wayne Snider 25, Fort Wayne North 21
13: Plainfield 17, Decatur Central 10
14: Whiteland 24, Franklin 0
15: Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7
16: Castle 28, Evansville North 18
CLASS 4A
17: New Prairie 49, Hobart 28
18: Northridge 34, NorthWood 17
19: Columbia City 27, Leo 21 (OT)
20: Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13
21: Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Brebeuf Jesuit 14
22: New Palestine 43, Connersville 14
23: East Central 47, Martinsville 0
24: Evansville Memorial 33, Boonville 14
CLASS 3A
25: West Lafayette 44, Hanover Central 17
26: Knox 42, Jimtown 21
27: Yorktown 42, Norwell 41
28: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13
29: Monrovia 19, Danville 14
30: Owen Valley 56, Pike Central 9
31: Lawrenceburg 33, Batesville 7
32: Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14
CLASS 2A
33: Andrean 56, Bremen 13
34: Lafayette Central Catholic 24, Rochester 8
35: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Eastside 21
36: Bluffton 42, Eastbrook 35
37: Linton-Stockton 33, Sullivan 24
38: Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20
39: Triton Central 10, Indianapolis Scecina 7
40: Evansville Mater Dei 35, North Posey 0
CLASS 1A
41: North Judson 54, Culver 0
42: Park Tudor 49, Traders Point Christian 20
43: Carroll (Flora) 47, West Central 6
44: Adams Central 41, Northfield 13
45: Sheridan 75, Hagerstown 36
46: North Decatur 56, Knightstown 6
47: Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0
48: Providence 21. Tecumseh 7
Prior to 2022, here is the last time these teams celebrated a sectional championship.
CLASS 6A: Lafayette Jeff (2002), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2021), Hamilton Southeastern (2011), Westfield (2021), Brownsburg (2021), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Warren Central (2020), Center Grove (2021).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Valparaiso (2021), Mishawaka (2020), Fort Wayne Snider (2018), Plainfield (2000), Whiteland (2020), Bloomington South (2021), Evansville North (2000), Castle (2020).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2021), Northridge (2021), Columbia City (1993), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2021), New Palestine (2021), East Central (2021), Evansville Memorial (2021).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Knox (2019), Yorktown (2014), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2016), Owen Valley (2021), Lawrenceburg (2021), Southridge (2020).
CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Lafayette Central Catholic (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Bluffton (1988), Linton-Stockton (2016), Lapel (2018), Triton Central (2021), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2021), Park Tudor (2005), Carroll (Flora) (2021), Adams Central (2021), Sheridan (2012), North Decatur (2020), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Providence (2017).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 30, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 28, Indianapolis Cathedral 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 26, Indianapolis Ben Davis 25, Penn 25, Evansville Mater Dei 24, Adams Central 23, Indianapolis Roncalli 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Lawrenceburg 22, Warren Central 21, Andrean 21, East Central 21, Sheridan 20, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 18, Zionsville 17, Bloomington South 17, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, Evansville Memorial 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 15, Mishawaka 15, West Lafayette 15, Linton-Stockton 15, Merrillville 15, Valparaiso 15, North Judson 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 15, Mishawaka Marian 13, New Palestine 13, Tri-West 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Indianapolis Scecina 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Westfield 12, Fountain Central 11, Hamilton Southeastern 11, Southridge 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10.
REGIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Carroll (Fort Wayne) (11-0) at Lafayette Jeff (9-2)
Westfield (8-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0)
Indianapolis Cathedral (9-1) at Brownsburg (10-1)
Warren Central (6-5) at Center Grove (9-2)
CLASS 5A
Merrillville (9-2) at Valparaiso (8-3)
Fort Wayne Snider (10-1) at Mishawaka (10-1)
Plainfield (6-5) at Whiteland (10-1)
Bloomington South (9-1) at Castle (7-4)
CLASS 4A
Northridge (8-4) at New Prairie (11-1)
Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1)
New Palestine (12-0) at Indianapolis Roncalli (11-1)
East Central (10-2) at Evansville Memorial (9-3)
CLASS 3A
West Lafayette (12-0) at Knox (9-3)
Yorktown (9-3) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (8-4)
Monrovia (5-7) at Owen Valley (12-0)
Lawrenceburg (11-1) at Southridge (11-1)
CLASS 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) at Andrean (8-3)
Bluffton (8-4) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (7-5)
Lapel (7-5) at Linton-Stockton (12-0)
Evansville Mater Dei (9-3) at Triton Central (10-2)
CLASS 1A
North Judson (11-1) at Park Tudor (9-3)
Carroll (Flora) (11-1) at Adams Central (12-0)
North Decatur (12-0) at Sheridan (11-1)
Providence (8-3) at Indianapolis Lutheran (12-0)
Here is the last time these teams celebrated a regional championship.
CLASS 6A: Lafayette Jeff (never), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Hamilton Southeastern (2005), Westfield (2021), Brownsburg (1985), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Warren Central (2018), Center Grove (2021).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Valparaiso (2020), Mishawaka (2018), Fort Wayne Snider (2016), Plainfield (2000), Whiteland (1999), Bloomington South (2019), Castle (2020).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2021), Northridge (2021), Columbia City (none), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), New Palestine (2019), East Central (2017), Evansville Memorial (2021).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Knox (none), Yorktown (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2016), Owen Valley (none), Lawrenceburg (2016), Southridge (2020).
CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Bluffton (1988), Linton-Stockton (2016), Lapel (none), Triton Central (2019), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2021), Park Tudor (none), Carroll (Flora) (1996), Adams Central (2021), Sheridan (2012), North Decatur (none), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Providence (1993).
ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 20, Indianapolis Cathedral 20, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 16, Center Grove 16, Adams Central 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Evansville Mater Dei 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Andrean 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, Merrillville 9, Valparaiso 9, Warren Central 9, West Lafayette 9, Bremen 8, East Central 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 8, Eastbrook 7., New Palestine 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 6, North Judson 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Lawrenceburg 5, Southwood 5.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 447, Russ Radtke (Knox) 388, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 326, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 308, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 291, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 281, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 257, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Mark Bless (Avon) 241, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 228, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 225, Tim Able (Triton Central) 215, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 200.
CLOSING IN ON 200
Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 189, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186
CLOSING IN ON 150
Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145
CLOSING IN ON 100
Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 98, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95