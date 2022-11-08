2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Former Indianapolis Shortridge and Phalen Academy coach Damian Givens passed away on October 31 at the age of 50 years old.

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch earned his 200th career victory with the Saints' 56-0 blanking of Covenant Christian.

Mike Kirschner of Warren Central picked up his 150th career win with the Warriors' 43-7 win against Perry Meridian.

Yorktown's Mike Wilhelm notched his 100th career triumph with the Tigers' 42-41 win over Norwell.

North Decatur and Owen Valley are 12-0 for the first time in program history.

These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (11-0-2014), Hamilton Southeastern (11-0-1995), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), New Palestine (2019), West Lafayette (2018).

Ethan Sievers' two-yard run in overtime lifted Columbia City to its first sectional crown since 1993 with a 27-21 win over Leo.