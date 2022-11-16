 2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
HOT OFF THE PRESS

Brian Woodard has officially ended his 17-year run at Plainfield with Friday's 49-14 loss to Whiteland in the Class 5A regional. He finished with a 98-85 mark, winning the program's first sectional crown since 2000 this fall. Taking over the controls is Tyler Bless, who is the son of Avon's Mark Bless.

Terre Haute North is in search of a new coach after Billy Blundell stepped down after going 5-15 in his two-year stint with the Patriots.

Terry Chestovich has ended his three-year run at Portage with a 7-23 record with the Indians.

North Central (Indianapolis) is looking for a new leader after Kevin O'Shea resigned after posting a 25-37 mark in his six-year run with the Panthers.

Griffith's Robert Robinson has stepped down after going 13-16 over three seasons.

North Decatur is 13-0 for the first time in program history.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) is 12-0 for the first time in program history.

These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Hamilton Southeastern (12-0-1979), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), West Lafayette (2018).

Earning their first regional crowns were Carroll (Fort Wayne) and North Decatur.

POSTSEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Cathedral has won 14 straight playoff games.

Center Grove has run off 13 playoff wins in a row.

Indianapolis Lutheran has a 10-game playoff winning streak.

Andrean has claimed nine consecutive playoff wins.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 28 straight wins.

Adams Central, Linton-Stockton, North Decatur, and West Lafayette have won 13 consecutive games.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) Hamilton Southeastern, and Lawrenceburg have captured 12 wins in a row.

Fort Wayne Snider has claimed 10 straight victories.

Indianapolis Cathedral has run off nine consecutive wins.

Whiteland has six consecutive triumphs.

Indianapolis Roncalli, New Prairie, North Judson, and Valparaiso have five wins in a row.

East Central, Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Kokomo, and Monrovia have four straight victories.

Andrean, Castle, and Center Grove have won three straight games.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 144-27 (.842), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 143-28 (.836), Indianapolis Cathedral – 135-26 (.839), Carmel – 133-37 (.782), Indianapolis Roncalli – 122-31 (.797), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-37 (.767), Penn – 121-39 (.756), Ben Davis – 114-30 (.792), Evansville Mater Dei – 112-38 (.747), Jimtown – 110-37 (.748), Fort Wayne Snider – 110-38 (.743). Hobart – 108-40 (.730), Sheridan – 102-34 (.750), Adams Central – 99-38 (.723), NorthWood – 99-40 (.712), Warren Central – 97-30 (.764), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728)

REGIONAL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20

Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0

Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7

Center Grove 42, Warren Central 32

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14

Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14

Castle 31, Bloomington South 14

CLASS 4A

New Prairie 55, Northridge 7

Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13

Indianapolis Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7

East Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21

CLASS 3A

West Lafayette 55, Knox 14

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Yorktown 14

Monrovia 26. Owen Valley 21

Lawrenceburg 31, Southridge 7

CLASS 2A

Andrean 30, Lafayette Central Catholic 12

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Bluffton 6

Linton-Stockton 60, Lapel 24

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28

CLASS 1A

North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13

Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0

North Decatur 29, Sheridan 14

Indianapolis Lutheran 49, Providence 7

Prior to 2022, here is the last time these teams celebrated a regional championship.

CLASS 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Hamilton Southeastern (2005), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Center Grove (2021).

CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2020), Fort Wayne Snider (2016), Whiteland (1999), Castle (2020).

CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2021), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2017), Evansville Memorial (2021).

CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2016), Lawrenceburg (2016).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Linton-Stockton (2016), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (2021), Adams Central (2021), North Decatur (none), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021).

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Center Grove 17, Adams Central 16, Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Andrean 11, West Lafayette 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, East Central 9, Merrillville 9, Warren Central 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 8, Eastbrook 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, New Palestine 7, North Judson 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Southwood 5.

SEMI-STATE PAIRINGS

CLASS 6A

Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) at Carroll (Fort Wayne) (12-0)

Center Grove (10-2) at Indianapolis Cathedral (10-1)

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso (9-3) at Fort Wayne Snider (11-1)

Whiteland (11-1) at Castle (8-4)

CLASS 4A

New Prairie (12-1) at Kokomo (12-1)

Indianapolis Roncalli (12-1) at East Central (11-2)

CLASS 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (9-4) at West Lafayette (13-0)

Monrovia (6-7) at Lawrenceburg (12-1)

CLASS 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-5) at Andrean (9-3)

Linton-Stockton (13-0) at Evansville Mater Dei (10-3)

CLASS 1A

Adams Central (13-0) at North Judson (12-1)

Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0) at North Decatur (13-0)

Here is the last time these teams captured a semi-state championship.

CLASS 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Hamilton Southeastern (2005), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Center Grove (2021).

CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2019), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Whiteland (never), Castle (1994).

CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2014), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2017).

CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2015), Lawrenceburg (2016).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Linton-Stockton (2016), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (1986), Adams Central (2021), North Decatur (none), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Providence (1993).

ALL-TIME SEMI-STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 16, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 15, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Andrean 7, Center Grove 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Westfield 5. Zionsville 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Valparaiso 3.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 447, Russ Radtke (Knox) 388, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 326, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 308, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 291, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 282, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 258, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Mark Bless (Avon) 241, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 228, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 225, Tim Able (Triton Central) 215, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 201

CLOSING IN ON 200

Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 190, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186

CLOSING IN ON 150

Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145

CLOSING IN ON 100

Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 98, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95

