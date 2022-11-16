 2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Brian Woodard has officially ended his 17-year run at Plainfield with Friday's 49-14 loss to Whiteland in the Class 5A regional. He finished with a 98-85 mark, winning the program's first sectional crown since 2000 this fall. Taking over the controls is Tyler Bless, who is the son of Avon's Mark Bless.

Terre Haute North is in search of a new coach after Billy Blundell stepped down after going 5-15 in his two-year stint with the Patriots.

Terry Chestovich has ended his three-year run at Portage with a 7-23 record with the Indians.

North Central (Indianapolis) is looking for a new leader after Kevin O'Shea resigned after posting a 25-37 mark in his six-year run with the Panthers.

Griffith's Robert Robinson has stepped down after going 13-16 over three seasons.

North Decatur is 13-0 for the first time in program history.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) is 12-0 for the first time in program history.

These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Hamilton Southeastern (12-0-1979), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), West Lafayette (2018).