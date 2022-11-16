 2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Brian Woodard has officially ended his 17-year run at Plainfield with Friday's 49-14 loss to Whiteland in the Class 5A regional. He finished with a 98-85 mark, winning the program's first sectional crown since 2000 this fall. Taking over the controls is Tyler Bless, who is the son of Avon's Mark Bless.
Terre Haute North is in search of a new coach after Billy Blundell stepped down after going 5-15 in his two-year stint with the Patriots.
Terry Chestovich has ended his three-year run at Portage with a 7-23 record with the Indians.
North Central (Indianapolis) is looking for a new leader after Kevin O'Shea resigned after posting a 25-37 mark in his six-year run with the Panthers.
Griffith's Robert Robinson has stepped down after going 13-16 over three seasons.
North Decatur is 13-0 for the first time in program history.
Carroll (Fort Wayne) is 12-0 for the first time in program history.
These teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Hamilton Southeastern (12-0-1979), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Linton-Stockton (2016), West Lafayette (2018).
Earning their first regional crowns were Carroll (Fort Wayne) and North Decatur.
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Indianapolis Cathedral has won 14 straight playoff games.
Center Grove has run off 13 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a 10-game playoff winning streak.
Andrean has claimed nine consecutive playoff wins.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 28 straight wins.
Adams Central, Linton-Stockton, North Decatur, and West Lafayette have won 13 consecutive games.
Carroll (Fort Wayne) Hamilton Southeastern, and Lawrenceburg have captured 12 wins in a row.
Fort Wayne Snider has claimed 10 straight victories.
Indianapolis Cathedral has run off nine consecutive wins.
Whiteland has six consecutive triumphs.
Indianapolis Roncalli, New Prairie, North Judson, and Valparaiso have five wins in a row.
East Central, Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Kokomo, and Monrovia have four straight victories.
Andrean, Castle, and Center Grove have won three straight games.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 144-27 (.842), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 143-28 (.836), Indianapolis Cathedral – 135-26 (.839), Carmel – 133-37 (.782), Indianapolis Roncalli – 122-31 (.797), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-37 (.767), Penn – 121-39 (.756), Ben Davis – 114-30 (.792), Evansville Mater Dei – 112-38 (.747), Jimtown – 110-37 (.748), Fort Wayne Snider – 110-38 (.743). Hobart – 108-40 (.730), Sheridan – 102-34 (.750), Adams Central – 99-38 (.723), NorthWood – 99-40 (.712), Warren Central – 97-30 (.764), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-34 (.728)
REGIONAL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20
Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0
Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7
Center Grove 42, Warren Central 32
CLASS 5A
Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14
Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27
Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14
Castle 31, Bloomington South 14
CLASS 4A
New Prairie 55, Northridge 7
Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13
Indianapolis Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7
East Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21
CLASS 3A
West Lafayette 55, Knox 14
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Yorktown 14
Monrovia 26. Owen Valley 21
Lawrenceburg 31, Southridge 7
CLASS 2A
Andrean 30, Lafayette Central Catholic 12
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Bluffton 6
Linton-Stockton 60, Lapel 24
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28
CLASS 1A
North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13
Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0
North Decatur 29, Sheridan 14
Indianapolis Lutheran 49, Providence 7
Prior to 2022, here is the last time these teams celebrated a regional championship.
CLASS 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Hamilton Southeastern (2005), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Center Grove (2021).
CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2020), Fort Wayne Snider (2016), Whiteland (1999), Castle (2020).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2021), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2017), Evansville Memorial (2021).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2016), Lawrenceburg (2016).
CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Linton-Stockton (2016), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2021), Adams Central (2021), North Decatur (none), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021).
ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Center Grove 17, Adams Central 16, Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Andrean 11, West Lafayette 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, East Central 9, Merrillville 9, Warren Central 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 8, Eastbrook 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, New Palestine 7, North Judson 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Southwood 5.
SEMI-STATE PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) at Carroll (Fort Wayne) (12-0)
Center Grove (10-2) at Indianapolis Cathedral (10-1)
CLASS 5A
Valparaiso (9-3) at Fort Wayne Snider (11-1)
Whiteland (11-1) at Castle (8-4)
CLASS 4A
New Prairie (12-1) at Kokomo (12-1)
Indianapolis Roncalli (12-1) at East Central (11-2)
CLASS 3A
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (9-4) at West Lafayette (13-0)
Monrovia (6-7) at Lawrenceburg (12-1)
CLASS 2A
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-5) at Andrean (9-3)
Linton-Stockton (13-0) at Evansville Mater Dei (10-3)
CLASS 1A
Adams Central (13-0) at North Judson (12-1)
Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0) at North Decatur (13-0)
Here is the last time these teams captured a semi-state championship.
CLASS 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Hamilton Southeastern (2005), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Center Grove (2021).
CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2019), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Whiteland (never), Castle (1994).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2014), Kokomo (2017), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2017).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2018), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2020), Monrovia (2015), Lawrenceburg (2016).
CLASS 2A: Andrean (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Linton-Stockton (2016), Evansville Mater Dei (2021).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (1986), Adams Central (2021), North Decatur (none), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Providence (1993).
ALL-TIME SEMI-STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 16, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 15, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Andrean 7, Center Grove 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Westfield 5. Zionsville 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Valparaiso 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 447, Russ Radtke (Knox) 388, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 326, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 308, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 291, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 282, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 258, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Mark Bless (Avon) 241, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 228, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 225, Tim Able (Triton Central) 215, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 201
CLOSING IN ON 200
Cory Yeoman (Penn) 198, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 190, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 186
CLOSING IN ON 150
Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 145
CLOSING IN ON 100
Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 98, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95