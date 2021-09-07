2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Seymour snapped Columbus East's 96-game Hoosier Hills Conference winning streak with a 28-14 decision over the Olympians.

Andy Dorrel became Culver Academy's all-time leader in wins with the Eagles' 35-34 triumph over Hanover Central. Dorrel now has 139 victories, surpassing Russ Oliver's total of 138 wins.

Indianapolis Shortridge ended its 19-game losing streak with a 28-0 win over Purdue Polytech.

Rock Creek Academy had its 11-game losing streak snapped with a 28-26 win over Indiana Deaf.

Indianapolis Cathedral earned its 750th program victory with its 37-0 decision over Penn.

Penn is 0-3 for the first time since 1972. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is 0-3 for the first time since 1988. Avon is 0-3 for the first time since 1986. Columbus East is 0-3 for the first time since 2002.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 17 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 15-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has an eight-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Pike Central has dropped 25 consecutive games.

Dugger Union has suffered 22 straight defeats.

Bellmont has lost 22 straight games

Rushville has a 17-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 15 games in a row.

Crawfordsville has a 14-game losing streak.

Benton Central has lost 13 straight games.

Eastern Greene, Eastern (Pekin), and South Bend Clay have lost 12 games in a row.

Lake Station and North Miami have an 11-game losing streak.

North Miami has dropped 10 straight games.

Anderson Prep Academy and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games.

Indianapolis Pike and Princeton are on an eight-game losing streak.

Blackford, Cambridge City Lincoln, Franklin, Jennings County, Muncie Central, South Bend Riley, Terre Haute South, and Woodlan are on a seven-game losing streak.

Oldenburg Academy, Switzerland County, and Whitko have a six-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Valparaiso 25, South Adams 21, Center Grove 12, West Lafayette 11, Eastbrook 10, Leo 10, Indianapolis Roncalli 9, West Washington 8, Centerville 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 8, Mishawaka 8, Oak Hill 8, Evansville Mater Dei 7, Gibson Southern 7, Monroe Central 7, Tri-West 7, Winamac 7, Hamilton Southeastern 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 6, North Posey 6, Salem 6, Paoli 5.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 32, Pike Central 22, Eastern (Pekin) 20, Rushville 16, Cloverdale 14, Crawfordsville 12, Benton Central 11, Eastern Greene 11, South Bend Clay 11, North Miami 10, Fort Wayne Wayne 9, Lake Station 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, Frankton 8, Taylor 8, Indianapolis Pike 7, Princeton 7, Blackford 6, Franklin 6, Jennings County 6, Muncie Central 6, North Putnam 6, South Bend Riley 6, Terre Haute South 6, Woodlan 6, Cambridge City Lincoln 5, Oldenburg Academy 5, Switzerland County 5, Whitko 5.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 33 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 30 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 23-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 18 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 16-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 14 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 34 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 32 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 26 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Bellmont has lost 26 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 16 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 431, Russ Radtke (Knox) 375, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 344, John Hart (Brownsburg) 309, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 292, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 277, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 261, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 235, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 227, John Hendryx (Winamac) 227, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 213, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 207, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 206.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Tim Able (Triton Central) 199, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 148, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 143