2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation has announced a campaign to name Evansville Central High School's football field after Mike Owen to honor his longtime commitment to the success of young people at Central and in the Evansville community. Mike Owen (1953-2019) lived as a servant leader in public education, mentoring thousands of young people through his 42-year coaching and teaching career at Central. Owen is the son of two Evansville-renowned coaches (Archie and Louise Owen).

Friday's contest between Clinton Central and Sheridan features Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) and George Gilbert (Clinton Central), who have 96 years of coaching experience and 657 victories between them.

Noblesville sophomore Logan Shoffner established a new school-record with 347 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 carries in the Millers' 57-36 over Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Covington senior quarterback Alan Karrfalt was 44-of-62 for 544 yards with eight touchdowns passes and ran for another score in the Trojans' 62-56 win over South Vermillion.

West Lafayette snapped Lafayette Jeff's 26-game regular season winning streak come to an end with 26-21 victory.

Defending Class 1A state champ Covenant Christian had its 15-game winning streak snapped with a 26-21 loss to Speedway.

Brebeuf Jesuit ended two-time Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 10-game winning streak with a 24-19 win.

Crawford County snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 33-6 win over Switzerland County.

Hagerstown had its 11-game losing skid come to an end with a 45-6 win over Knightstown.

Evansville Bosse ended its 10-game losing streak with a 16-14 win over Vincennes Lincoln.

Jay County snapped its 10-game losing skid with a 33-6 decision over Blackford.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 15 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 13-game winning streak.

Western Boone has come up with eight consecutive victories.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a six-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 39-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 26 straight games,

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games.

Bellmont has lost 20 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has an 18-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 15-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 13 games in a row.

Benton Central and Crawfordsville have a 12-game losing streak.

Eastern (Pekin) and Lake Station have an 11-game losing streak.

Eastern Greene, Rock Creek Academy, Rochester, and South Bend Clay have lost 10 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy, North Miami, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

Munster has lost eight straight contests.

Clarksville, East Chicago Central, and Frankton have dropped seven games in a row.

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North Indianapolis Pike, North Daviess, Princeton, Seymour, and Union County are on a six-game losing streak.

Blackford, Franklin, Huntington North, Kankakee Valley, Lewis Cass, Muncie Central, Oldenburg Academy, South Bend Riley, Switzerland County, Terre Haute South, and Woodlan have a five-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 33, Valparaiso 23, South Adams 20, Elkhart 11 (dating back to 1971), Silver Creek 11.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 35, Bellmont 30, Shelbyville 23, Perry Meridian 22, Pike Central 21, Eastern (Pekin) 19, Indianapolis Shortridge 16, Rushville 14, Rochester 13, Cloverdale 12, Lawrence Central 11, Benton Central 10, Crawfordsville 10, Eastern Greene 9, Lake Station 9. Rock Creek Academy 9, South Bend Clay 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, North Miami 8, Taylor 8.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 96 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 42 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 32 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 29 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 22-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 16 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 15-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 32 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 32 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 25 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Bellmont has lost 25 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 17-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 15 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES