2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pike Central ended its 26-game losing streak with a 24-12 win over Washington.

Monroe Central ended South Adams' 22-game regular-season winning streak with a 23-0 triumph.

Triton Central's Tim Able celebrated his 200th career victory with the Tigers' 27-9 decision over Indian Creek.

NorthWood's Nate Andrews picked up his 100th career win with the Panthers' 44-14 triumph over Wawasee.

Southmont is 5-0 for the first time since 1981. Mount Vernon (Posey) is 5-0 for the first time since 1990. Owen Valley is 5-0 for the first time since 2000. Central Noble is 5-0 for the first time since 2003, Tippecanoe Valley is 5-0 for the first time since 2007. Heritage Christian is 5-0 for the first time since 2010.

Avon is 0-5 for the first time since 1986. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter is 0-5 for the first time since 1996. Southport is 0-5 for the first time since 2006. McCutcheon is 0-5 for the first time since 2008.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Central Noble, Centerville (4-0), Eastbrook, Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Logansport (4-0), Merrillville, Monroe Central, Mount Vernon (Posey), Owen Valley, Southmont, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, Valparaiso, West Lafayette, Winamac (3-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-2), Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-3), Blackford, Boone Grove (0-4), Boonville (0-4), Bowman Academy (0-4), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-2), Cloverdale (0-4), Corydon Central (0-4), Crawfordsville, DeKalb, Eastern (Pekin) (0-4), Elwood (0-4), Evansville Harrison, Frontier, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Pike, Knightstown (0-4), McCutcheon, North Central (Farmersburg) (0-4), North Central (Indianapolis), North Decatur (0-4), North Miami, Northwestern (0-4), Oldenburg Academy (0-3), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay, South Central (Union Mills) (0-3), South Decatur (0-3), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-1), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-4), Wabash (0-4), Washington (0-4), Wawasee, Wes-Del (0-4).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 19 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 17-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a 10-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Bellmont has lost 24 straight games

Rushville has a 19-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 16 games in a row.

Benton Central and South Bend Clay have lost 14 straight games.

North Miami has lost 13 games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 12-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Pike and Taylor have a 10-game losing streak.

Blackford, Jennings County, and Terre Haute South have lost nine consecutive games.

Oldenburg Academy has dropped eight straight contests.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Elwood, Frontier, North Central (Indianapolis), Southern Wells, Southport, Tri-County are on a seven-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Valparaiso 27, Center Grove 14, West Lafayette 13, Leo 12, Eastbrook 12, Indianapolis Roncalli 11, Centerville 10, Monroe Central 9, Indianapolis Lutheran 8, Eastside 7, Jasper 7, Linton-Stockton 7, Merrillville 7, Winamac 7, Brownstown Central 6, Mount Vernon (Posey) 6, Owen Valley 6, Tipton 6

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 34, Eastern (Pekin) 21, Rushville 18, Cloverdale 15, Crawfordsville 14, South Bend Clay 13, Benton Central 12, North Miami 12, Indianapolis Pike 9, Taylor 9, Blackford 8, Terre Haute South 8, Oldenburg Academy 7, Washington 7, Cambridge City Lincoln 6, DeKalb 6, Elwood 6, Frontier 6, McCutcheon 6, North Central (Indianapolis) 6, Southern Wells 6, Southport 6, Tri-County 6

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 43 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Valparaiso has a 25-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 19 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has an 18-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 15 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 40 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 36 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 34 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Bellmont has lost 28 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 27 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 26 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 17 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 432, Russ Radtke (Knox) 375, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 344, John Hart (Brownsburg) 311, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 294, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 279, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 263, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 237, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 229, John Hendryx (Winamac) 227, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 214, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 208, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 200.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 198

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 149, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 145