2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Earning their first semistate championships were Gibson Southern, Mount Vernon (Fortville), and Northridge.

Gibson Southern's Brady Allen surpassed Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's Jake Purichia as the state's career touchdown pass leader with his four scores against Tri-West. Allen now has 144 touchdowns, compared to Puruchia's total of 142.

Indianapolis Lutheran is 14-0 for the first time in program history and Center Grove is 13-0 for the first time since 2020.

North Putnam will have a new coach in 2022 with the departure of Ryan Burress, who was 4-16 over his two-year stint with the Cougars.

Goshen's Kyle Park has stepped down after going 22-57 over his eight-year run with the RedHawks.

Gary West will be leaving the Great Lakes Conference to join the Greater South Shire Conference for the 2023 season.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 27 straight games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 14 straight wins.

Mount Vernon (Fortville) is on a 13-game winning streak.

Adams Central and Westfield have won 12 games in a row.

Gibson Southern has claimed 10 straight games.

Evansville Mater Dei has won nine contests in a row.

Brebeuf Jesuit has claimed sic straight wins.

Andrean, Indianapolis Cathedral, Northridge, and Zionsville are on a five-game winning streak.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed 10 playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is o nine-game post-season winning streak

Adams Central, Andrean, Brebeuf Jesuit, Evansville Mater Dei, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Northridge, and Zionsville have won five straight playoff games.

Westfield has claimed four straight post-season wins.

SEMISTATE SCORES

CLASS 6A

Westfield 48, Merrillville 19

Center Grove 45, Indianapolis Ben Davis 6

CLASS 5A

Zionsville 52, Michigan City 21

Indianapolis Cathedral 52, New Albany 13

CLASS 4A

Northridge 20, New Prairie 14

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 42, Evansville Memorial 28

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit 17, Mishawaka Marian 16

Gibson Southern 44, Tri-West 7

CLASS 2A

Andrean 17, Eastside 14

Evansville Mater Dei 23, Indianapolis Scecina 7

CLASS 1A

Adams Central 42, North Judson 7

Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Tri 13

Prior to 2021, here is the last time these teams celebrated a semistate championship.

CLASS 6A: Westfield (2020) and Center Grove (2020)

CLASS 5A: Zionsville (2020) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2020)

CLASS 4A: Northridge (never) and Mount Vernon (Fortville) (never)

CLASS 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit (2017) and Gibson Southern (never)

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2014) and Evansville Mater Dei (2014)

CLASS 1A: Adams Central (2000) and Indianapolis Lutheran (2019)

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 16, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 15, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Andrean 7, Center Grove 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Westfield 5. Zionsville 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Valparaiso 3.

Prior to 2021, here is the last time these teams competed for a state championship.

CLASS 6A: Westfield (2020) and Center Grove (2020)

CLASS 5A: Zionsville (2020) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2020)

CLASS 4A: Northridge (never) and Mount Vernon (Fortville) (never)

CLASS 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit (2017) and Gibson Southern (never)

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2014) and Evansville Mater Dei (2014)

CLASS 1A: Adams Central (2000) and Indianapolis Lutheran (2019)

STATE FINALS

Friday, November 26

CLASS 1A: Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0) vs. Adams Central (13-1), Noon

CLASS 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit (12-2) vs. Gibson Southern (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A: Indianapolis Cathedral (13-1) vs. Zionsville (9-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 27

CLASS 2A: Evansville Mater Dei (12-2) vs. Andrean (11-3), Noon

CLASS 4A: Mount Vernon (Fortville) (13-1) vs. Northridge (10-4), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A: Center Grove (13-0) vs. Westfield (12-1), 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 15, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Warren Central 9, Carmel 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, Western Boone 4, Center Grove 3. New Palestine 3, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Pioneer 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Evansville Memorial 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 140-27 (.838), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 139-28 (.832), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 131-26 (.835), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-36 (.772), Penn – 121-38 (.761), Indianapolis Roncalli – 118-31 (.792), Ben Davis – 114-29 (.797), Evansville Mater Dei – 108-37 (.745), Jimtown – 108-36 (.750), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738). Hobart – 106-39 (.731), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 95-29 (.766), Adams Central – 94-37 (.718), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-33 (,734).

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)