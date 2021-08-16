2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Preseason

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Former Evansville Central lineman Conner Alford, Indianapolis Cathedral running back Jacob Langdon, and Clinton Central quarterback-linebacker Owen Smith were named to the 2021 Team of Distinction by the National Football Foundation.

The Lewis Cass at Pioneer contest has been postponed because of Covid-19 issues at Lewis Cass.

The Indianapolis Scecina at Shenandoah game has also been called off because of Covid-19 issues at Shenandoah.

The Lapel vs. Elwood game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues with Elwood. Lapel will now take on Wabash because Wabash had its contest with Maconaquah canceled because of Covid-19 problems with Maconaquah.

The Oldenburg Academy vs. Rock Creek Academy game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues Rock Creek Academy.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

Anderson Prep Tony Bowman TBA

Bedford North Lawrence Steve Weber Derrick Barker

Beech Grove Mark Weller Brandon Winters

Benton Central Tyler Marsh Andy Standifer

Brown County Randy Minniear Colton Sample

Calumet Rick Good Cody French

Carroll (Flora) Kyle McGhee Blake Betzner

Columbus East Bob Gaddis Eddie Vogel

Covenant Christian Shawn Lyons Evan Cottle

Covington Tyler Campbell Travis Brown

Crown Point Kevin Enright Craig Buzea

Eastern Hancock Doug Armstrong Phil Morris

Edgewood Brian Rosenbaum Caleb True

Elwood Terry Riggs Michael Karn

Evansville Central Sean Coultis Andy Zirkelbach

Evansville Bosse Demarcus Ganaway Stephan Mullen

Fort Wayne Concordia Tim Mannigel Mike Eshbach

Fort Wayne North Mike Brevard Ben Johnson

Fort Wayne South Roosevelt Norflett Guy Lee

Franklin Central Grant Lewis-Nick Eversole Jayson West

Frankton Bobby Ryan Mark Luzadder

Fremont Jim Hummer Trevor Thomas

Hammond Central Rob Gardiner Adam Hudak

Hammond Clark Nathan Miller School closed

Hammond Gavit D.J. Silvas School closed

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter Ty Hunt Brad Purcell

Jay County Tim Millspaugh Grant Zgunda

Lake Central Tony Bartolomeo Rick Good

LaPorte Jeremy Lowery David Ortiz

Maconaquah Brad Purcell Tyler Campbell

Mount Vernon (Fortville) Mike Kirschner . Vince Lidy

New Haven Jimmy Linn Kyle Booher

North Central (Farmersburg) Brad Hudson Joe Kutch

Northridge Tom Wogomon Chad Eppley

Northwestern Austen Robison Rob Pachett

Oldenburg Academy Eric Feller Brian Mitchell

Owen Valley Duane Potts Rob Gibson

Pike Central Dave Stephens Kelly Brashear

River Forest Joe O'Connell Demetri Blanco

Rochester Sean Kelly Ron Shaffer

Rushville Dan Rector Isaac Sliger

Shelbyville Michael Clevenger Brian Glesing

Shenandoah Jordan McCaslin Jake Stillwell

Southport Brandon Winters Alex Bettag

Speedway Steve Wray Shane Clampitt

Springs Valley Mark Hammond Jason Lowe

Terre Haute North Chris Barrett Billy Blundell

Tri-County Mark Gretencord Eric Davis

Warren Central Jayson West Mike Kirschner

Wes-Del Brad Hess Ryan Cole

West Washington Keith Nance Jeremy Lowery

Wheeler Adam Hudak Rob Kania

Whitko Phil Jensen Chip Coldiron

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian has won 15 games in a row.

Center Grove has captured 14 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 12-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is on a 10-game winning streak.

Western Boone has come up with six consecutive victories.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a five-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 25 straight games,

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games.

Bellmont has lost 19 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 17-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 12 games in a row.

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, and Hagerstown have an 11-game losing streak,

Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Jay County, Lake Station, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.

Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Lake Central, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

North Miami has an eight-game losing streak.

Munster has lost seven straight contests.

Clarksville, East Chicago Central, Frankton, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, and Manchester have dropped six games in a row

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North, Hammond Bishop Noll, Indianapolis Pike, Lewis Cass, North Daviess, North Vermillion, Oldenburg Academy, Princeton, Seymour, Southmont, and Union County are on a five-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 32, Lafayette Jeff 26, Valparaiso 22, South Adams 19, Eastern (Greentown) 19, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 13, Covenant Christian 12, Elkhart 10 (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central 10, Silver Creek 10.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 34, Bellmont 29, Shelbyville 22, Pike Central 21, Perry Meridian 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18, Prairie Heights 16, Indianapolis Shortridge 15, Rushville 13, Rochester 12, Cloverdale 11, Hagerstown 10, Lawrence Central 10, Crawford County 9, Rock Creek Academy 9.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES