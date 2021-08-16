2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Preseason

Aug 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
IFD Insider 8-17-21 photo
Indianapolis Colts

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Former Evansville Central lineman Conner Alford, Indianapolis Cathedral running back Jacob Langdon, and Clinton Central quarterback-linebacker Owen Smith were named to the 2021 Team of Distinction by the National Football Foundation.

The Lewis Cass at Pioneer contest has been postponed because of Covid-19 issues at Lewis Cass.

The Indianapolis Scecina at Shenandoah game has also been called off because of Covid-19 issues at Shenandoah.

The Lapel vs. Elwood game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues with Elwood. Lapel will now take on Wabash because Wabash had its contest with Maconaquah canceled because of Covid-19 problems with Maconaquah.

The Oldenburg Academy vs. Rock Creek Academy game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues Rock Creek Academy.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

*School                      Previous Coach                    New Coach        *

Anderson Prep                      Tony Bowman                                     TBA

Bedford North Lawrence     Steve Weber                                    Derrick Barker

Beech Grove                         Mark Weller                                     Brandon Winters

Benton Central                      Tyler Marsh                                      Andy Standifer

Brown County                        Randy Minniear                                 Colton Sample

Calumet                                  Rick Good                                          Cody French

Carroll (Flora)                       Kyle McGhee                                     Blake Betzner

Columbus East                       Bob Gaddis                                        Eddie Vogel

Covenant Christian               Shawn Lyons                                      Evan Cottle

Covington                               Tyler Campbell                                  Travis Brown

Crown Point                           Kevin Enright                                    Craig Buzea

Eastern Hancock                   Doug Armstrong                               Phil Morris

Edgewood                              Brian Rosenbaum                               Caleb True

Elwood                                   Terry Riggs                                       Michael Karn

Evansville Central                 Sean Coultis                                      Andy Zirkelbach

Evansville Bosse                    Demarcus Ganaway                           Stephan Mullen

Fort Wayne Concordia         Tim Mannigel                                     Mike Eshbach

Fort Wayne North              Mike Brevard                                    Ben Johnson

Fort Wayne South               Roosevelt Norflett                          Guy Lee

Franklin Central                    Grant Lewis-Nick Eversole              Jayson West

Frankton                                Bobby Ryan                                        Mark Luzadder

Fremont                                 Jim Hummer                                      Trevor Thomas

Hammond Central                 Rob Gardiner                                     Adam Hudak

Hammond Clark                     Nathan Miller                                   School closed

Hammond Gavit                     D.J. Silvas                                         School closed

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter Ty Hunt                                             Brad Purcell

Jay County                            Tim Millspaugh                                  Grant Zgunda

Lake Central                          Tony Bartolomeo                              Rick Good

LaPorte                                  Jeremy Lowery                                 David Ortiz

Maconaquah                           Brad Purcell                                       Tyler Campbell

Mount Vernon (Fortville)     Mike Kirschner         .                      Vince Lidy

New Haven                            Jimmy Linn                                        Kyle Booher

North Central (Farmersburg)         Brad Hudson                         Joe Kutch

Northridge                            Tom Wogomon                                  Chad Eppley

Northwestern                       Austen Robison                                Rob Pachett

Oldenburg Academy             Eric Feller                                         Brian Mitchell

Owen Valley                           Duane Potts                                      Rob Gibson

Pike Central                           Dave Stephens                                  Kelly Brashear

River Forest                         Joe O'Connell                                    Demetri Blanco

Rochester                              Sean Kelly                                          Ron Shaffer

Rushville                                Dan Rector                                        Isaac Sliger

Shelbyville                             Michael Clevenger                            Brian Glesing

Shenandoah                           Jordan McCaslin                              Jake Stillwell

Southport                             Brandon Winters                              Alex Bettag

Speedway                              Steve Wray                                       Shane Clampitt

Springs Valley                       Mark Hammond                                 Jason Lowe

Terre Haute North              Chris Barrett                                    Billy Blundell

Tri-County                             Mark Gretencord                             Eric Davis

Warren Central                    Jayson West                                     Mike Kirschner

Wes-Del                                Brad Hess                                         Ryan Cole

West Washington                 Keith Nance                                       Jeremy Lowery

Wheeler                                Adam Hudak                                      Rob Kania

Whitko                                  Phil Jensen                                        Chip Coldiron

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian has won 15 games in a row.

Center Grove has captured 14 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 12-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is on a 10-game winning streak.

Western Boone has come up with six consecutive victories.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a five-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 25 straight games,

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games.

Bellmont has lost 19 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 17-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 12 games in a row.

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, and Hagerstown have an 11-game losing streak,

Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Jay County, Lake Station, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.

Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Lake Central, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

North Miami has an eight-game losing streak.

Munster has lost seven straight contests.

Clarksville, East Chicago Central, Frankton, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, and Manchester have dropped six games in a row

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North, Hammond Bishop Noll, Indianapolis Pike, Lewis Cass, North Daviess, North Vermillion, Oldenburg Academy, Princeton, Seymour, Southmont, and Union County are on a five-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 32, Lafayette Jeff 26, Valparaiso 22, South Adams 19, Eastern (Greentown) 19, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 13, Covenant Christian 12, Elkhart 10 (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central 10, Silver Creek 10.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 34, Bellmont 29, Shelbyville 22, Pike Central 21, Perry Meridian 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18, Prairie Heights 16, Indianapolis Shortridge 15, Rushville 13, Rochester 12, Cloverdale 11, Hagerstown 10, Lawrence Central 10, Crawford County 9, Rock Creek Academy 9.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 341, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 330, John Hart (Brownsburg) 307, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 289, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 258, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 236, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 233, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 225, John Hendryx (Winamac) 224, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 205.

Related Content

news

Center Grove's Tayven Jackson keeps the Trojans success in perspective

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Center Grove's Eric Moore Named Eleventh 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Eric Moore of Center Grove High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Final Insider And Honor Roll

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

A Highly Motivated James Arnold Leads Unbeaten South Adams Into State Finals  

news

Hobart's Babcock & Turley Have Some Unfinished Business To Attend To 

news

Mooresville's Richards And Alstott-VanDeVanter Make The Pioneers A Big Time Threat

news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

McCahill's Transition From Wide Receiver To Quarterback Made A Difference For The Irish 

FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising