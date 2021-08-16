2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Preseason

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Former Evansville Central lineman Conner Alford, Indianapolis Cathedral running back Jacob Langdon, and Clinton Central quarterback-linebacker Owen Smith were named to the 2021 Team of Distinction by the National Football Foundation.
The Lewis Cass at Pioneer contest has been postponed because of Covid-19 issues at Lewis Cass.
The Indianapolis Scecina at Shenandoah game has also been called off because of Covid-19 issues at Shenandoah.
The Lapel vs. Elwood game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues with Elwood. Lapel will now take on Wabash because Wabash had its contest with Maconaquah canceled because of Covid-19 problems with Maconaquah.
The Oldenburg Academy vs. Rock Creek Academy game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues Rock Creek Academy.
NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES
*School Previous Coach New Coach *
Anderson Prep Tony Bowman TBA
Bedford North Lawrence Steve Weber Derrick Barker
Beech Grove Mark Weller Brandon Winters
Benton Central Tyler Marsh Andy Standifer
Brown County Randy Minniear Colton Sample
Calumet Rick Good Cody French
Carroll (Flora) Kyle McGhee Blake Betzner
Columbus East Bob Gaddis Eddie Vogel
Covenant Christian Shawn Lyons Evan Cottle
Covington Tyler Campbell Travis Brown
Crown Point Kevin Enright Craig Buzea
Eastern Hancock Doug Armstrong Phil Morris
Edgewood Brian Rosenbaum Caleb True
Elwood Terry Riggs Michael Karn
Evansville Central Sean Coultis Andy Zirkelbach
Evansville Bosse Demarcus Ganaway Stephan Mullen
Fort Wayne Concordia Tim Mannigel Mike Eshbach
Fort Wayne North Mike Brevard Ben Johnson
Fort Wayne South Roosevelt Norflett Guy Lee
Franklin Central Grant Lewis-Nick Eversole Jayson West
Frankton Bobby Ryan Mark Luzadder
Fremont Jim Hummer Trevor Thomas
Hammond Central Rob Gardiner Adam Hudak
Hammond Clark Nathan Miller School closed
Hammond Gavit D.J. Silvas School closed
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter Ty Hunt Brad Purcell
Jay County Tim Millspaugh Grant Zgunda
Lake Central Tony Bartolomeo Rick Good
LaPorte Jeremy Lowery David Ortiz
Maconaquah Brad Purcell Tyler Campbell
Mount Vernon (Fortville) Mike Kirschner . Vince Lidy
New Haven Jimmy Linn Kyle Booher
North Central (Farmersburg) Brad Hudson Joe Kutch
Northridge Tom Wogomon Chad Eppley
Northwestern Austen Robison Rob Pachett
Oldenburg Academy Eric Feller Brian Mitchell
Owen Valley Duane Potts Rob Gibson
Pike Central Dave Stephens Kelly Brashear
River Forest Joe O'Connell Demetri Blanco
Rochester Sean Kelly Ron Shaffer
Rushville Dan Rector Isaac Sliger
Shelbyville Michael Clevenger Brian Glesing
Shenandoah Jordan McCaslin Jake Stillwell
Southport Brandon Winters Alex Bettag
Speedway Steve Wray Shane Clampitt
Springs Valley Mark Hammond Jason Lowe
Terre Haute North Chris Barrett Billy Blundell
Tri-County Mark Gretencord Eric Davis
Warren Central Jayson West Mike Kirschner
Wes-Del Brad Hess Ryan Cole
West Washington Keith Nance Jeremy Lowery
Wheeler Adam Hudak Rob Kania
Whitko Phil Jensen Chip Coldiron
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Covenant Christian has won 15 games in a row.
Center Grove has captured 14 straight games.
Indianapolis Roncalli has a 12-game winning streak.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is on a 10-game winning streak.
Western Boone has come up with six consecutive victories.
Indianapolis Cathedral has a five-game winning streak.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.
Shelbyville has lost 25 straight games,
Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games.
Bellmont has lost 19 straight games
Indianapolis Shortridge has a 17-game losing streak.
Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.
Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 12 games in a row.
Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, and Hagerstown have an 11-game losing streak,
Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Jay County, Lake Station, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.
Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Lake Central, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,
North Miami has an eight-game losing streak.
Munster has lost seven straight contests.
Clarksville, East Chicago Central, Frankton, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, and Manchester have dropped six games in a row
Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North, Hammond Bishop Noll, Indianapolis Pike, Lewis Cass, North Daviess, North Vermillion, Oldenburg Academy, Princeton, Seymour, Southmont, and Union County are on a five-game losing streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Southwood 32, Lafayette Jeff 26, Valparaiso 22, South Adams 19, Eastern (Greentown) 19, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 13, Covenant Christian 12, Elkhart 10 (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central 10, Silver Creek 10.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Newton 34, Bellmont 29, Shelbyville 22, Pike Central 21, Perry Meridian 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18, Prairie Heights 16, Indianapolis Shortridge 15, Rushville 13, Rochester 12, Cloverdale 11, Hagerstown 10, Lawrence Central 10, Crawford County 9, Rock Creek Academy 9.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 341, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 330, John Hart (Brownsburg) 307, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 289, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 258, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 236, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 233, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 225, John Hendryx (Winamac) 224, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 205.