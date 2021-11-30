2021 Indiana Football Digest Final Honor Roll And Insider

Indianapolis Lutheran finished 15-0 for the first time in program history and Center Grove was 14-0 for the second year in a row.

Roy Bruce has stepped down at Eastern Greene after going 3-27 over his three-year stint with the Thunderbirds.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Indianapolis Lutheran 34, Adams Central 28: Montasi Clay completed 15-of-22 for 243 yards with three touchdowns and ran 12 yards for the game-winning score with 1:13 remaining to help the top-ranked Saints rally from a 14-point deficit to claim their first state crown. Cur'Brian Shelby added 11 tackles and the game-clinching interception in the closing minute for Lutheran (15-0), which came back from 21-7 deficit in the first half. Micah Mackay chipped in four catches for 114 yards with two scores and also had five tackles and an interception for the Saints. Nick Neunschwander ran for 60 yards and returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown and Blake Heyerly tallied 52 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the No. 3 Flying Jets (13-2). Heyerly was also the recipient of the Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Andrean 21, Evansville Mater Dei 9: Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen raced 24 times for 171 yards and three scores as the No. 8 59ers used a strong second half to earn their first title since 2013. Bowen also tallied six tackles and forced a fumble as Andrean (12-3) outscored the No. 7 Wildcats (12-3), 14-3, in the final stanza. Scott Ballentine was 15-of-23 for 115 yards for Andrean, while Mason Wunderlich completed 19-of-37 for 201 yards and also ran for a score for Mater Dei. Andrean's Robby Ballentine was the winner of the Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Gibson Southern 45, Brebeuf Jesuit 35: Purdue-bound quarterback Brady Allen went 28-of-50 for 398 yards with five touchdowns, helping the No. 2 Titans earn their first state title. Rory Heltsley recorded 13 receptions for 218 yards with three scores to help Gibson Southern (14-1) erase a 26-7 deficit. Nolan Buckman finished 22-of-48 for 319 yards with four scores and Max Walters added 13 catches for 210 yards with three touchdowns for the No. 3 Braves (12-3). Ryan Holzmeyer of Gibson Southern earned the Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 45, Northridge 14: Ashden Gentry caught five passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and returned an interception 59 yards for another score as the No. 4 Marauders rolled to their first state championship. Gehrig Slunaker was 12-of-18 for 235 yards with three touchdowns and Keagan LaBelle raced 11 times for 76 yards and two scores to help Fortville (14-1) cruise to a 26-7 halftime lead. Tagg Gott threw for 85 yards with a touchdown and ran for 86 yards, while Reyton Shook came up with two interceptions, including one he returned 45 yards for a score for the Raiders (10-5). Slunaker also was named the winner of the Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

Indianapolis Cathedral 34, Zionsville 14: Danny O'Neil was 25-of35 for 355 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 75 yards as the top-ranked Irish made it two in a row with a strong second half performance. Jaron Tibbs came up with 10 receptions for 225 yards with two scores as Cathedral (14-1) outscored the Eagles, 20-7, over the final 24 minutes. Christian Abney completed 13-of-32 for 214 yards with two touchdowns and Trey Firestone added seven catches for 134 yards and two scores for Zionsville (9-6). Cathedral's Cooper Koers was chosen the winner of the Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

Center Grove 27, Westfield 21: Owen Bright's interception with 1:37 remaining allowed the top-ranked Trojans to become the first Class 6A team to earn back-to-back state titles. Tayven Jackson finished 12-o-f14 for 152 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score for Center Grove (14-0). Micah Hauser scampered for 65 yards with three scores, Maximus Webster completed 19-of-33 for 226 yards, and Jackson Wasserstrom caught seven passes for 105 yards for the No. 2 Shamrocks (12-2). Will Strahm of Westfield was the recipient of the Eskew mental attitude award.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed 11 playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is o 10-game post-season winning streak

Andrean, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, and Mount Vernon (Fortville) have won six straight playoff games.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 28 straight games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 15 straight wins.

Mount Vernon (Fortville) is on a 14-game winning streak.

Gibson Southern has claimed 11 straight games.

Andrean and Indianapolis Cathedral are on a six-game winning streak.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 15, Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Warren Central 9, Carmel 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, Western Boone 4, Center Grove 4. New Palestine 3, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Pioneer 3, Andrean 3, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Evansville Memorial 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

NEW STATE FINALS RECORDS

CLASS 3A

Most Passes Completed: 28 by Brady Allen, Gibson Southern

Most Receiving Yards: 218 by Rory Heltsley, Gibson Southern

Most TD Receptions (Tied): 3 by Rory Heltsley, Gibson Southern; 3 by Max Walters, Brebeuf Jesuit

CLASS 1A

Longest Punt Return for a Touchdown: 59 yards by Nick Neuenschwander, Adams Central.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 140-27 (.838), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 139-28 (.832), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 132-26 (.835), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-36 (.772), Penn – 121-38 (.761), Indianapolis Roncalli – 118-31 (.792), Ben Davis – 114-29 (.797), Evansville Mater Dei – 108-38 (.740), Jimtown – 108-36 (.750), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738). Hobart – 106-39 (.731), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 95-29 (.766), Adams Central – 95-38 (.714), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-33 (,734).

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES