2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 9

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced East Chicago Central to withdraw from the IHSAA state tournament. Gary West moves on to the Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinals.

Southwood has also withdrawn from the state tournament, meaning Northfield has advanced to the Class 1A Sectional 44 semifinals.

After not competing during the regular season, Anderson Prep Academy will also not compete in the state tournament for the second year in a row.

Evansville Harrison ended its 24-game and 20-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streaks with 18-0 win over Evansville Bosse.

Hammond ended its 24-game losing skid with a 40-18 triumph over Hammond Clark.

Northwestern halted its 19-game losing streak with a 20-6 win over Benton Central.

Springs Valley had its 10-game losing streak snapped with a 38-16 win over North Daviess.

Tayven Jackson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Trent Veith with 16 seconds left helped top-ranked (Class 6A) Center Grove rally for a 17-13 win over No. 1 (Class 5A) Indianapolis Cathedral.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 12-game playoff winning streak.

New Palestine has won 10 straight playoff games.

Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, and Lafayette Central Catholic have run off six consecutive playoff victories.

Carmel has claimed five straight playoff wins.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Elkhart has a 10-game winning streak (dating back to 1971).

Center Grove, Covenant Christian, Eastern (Greentown), Evansville Central, Lafayette Jeff, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Silver Creek, South Putnam, Southridge, and Southwood have won nine consecutive games,

Andrean, Fairfield, Homestead, Lawrenceburg, South Adams, Westfield, and West Lafayette have an eight-game winning streak.

Danville, Eastbrook. Elkhart, Leo, Mishawaka Marian, and West Washington have won seven games in a row.

Bluffton, Carmel, Centerville, Columbus East, Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Roncalli, Norwell, and Pioneer have claimed six consecutive games

Delphi, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Mishawaka, New Palestine, Oak Hill, Salem, South Decatur, Triton Central, Valparaiso, and Whiteland are on a five-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 24 straight games,

Pike Central and Perry Meridian have lost 23 games in a row.

Bellmont has lost 18 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 16-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 12 games in a row.

Lawrence Central has an 11-game losing streak,

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, Hagerstown, Prairie Heights, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy Jay County, Eastern (Pekin), Lake Station, and Whiting have dropped nine consecutive games,

Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Hammond Clark, Lake Central, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have an eight-game losing streak.

North Miami has lost seven straight contests.

East Chicago Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Munster, and South Spencer have dropped five games in a row

Bedford North Lawrence, Clarksville, Edgewood, Frankton, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, Manchester, and South Bend Saint Joseph are on a five-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 32, Lafayette Jeff 26, Valparaiso 22, South Adams 19, Eastern (Greentown) 19, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 13, Covenant Christian 12, Elkhart 10 (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central 10, Silver Creek 10.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 34, Bellmont 29, Shelbyville 22, Pike Central 21, Perry Meridian 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18, Prairie Heights 16, Indianapolis Shortridge 15, Rushville 13, Rochester 12, Cloverdale 11, Hagerstown 10, Lawrence Central 10, Crawford County 9, Rock Creek Academy 9.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 9-0: Center Grove (2015), Covenant Christian (2018) Evansville Central (2006), Lafayette Jeff (2019), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (first time), Silver Creek (first time), South Putnam (first time), Southridge (first time), Southwood (2019), Fairfield (8-0-2008), South Adams (8-0-2019). Danville (7-0-2017), Elkhart (7-0-1970). Mishawaka Marian (7-0-2019), West Washington (7-0-2019), Valparaiso (5-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-9: Benton Central (2018), Crawfordsville (2017), Hagerstown (first time), Lawrence Central (first time), Perry Meridian (2019), Prairie Heights (2016), Rushville (2017), Shelbyville (2019), Cloverdale (0-8-2015), Evansville Bosse (0-8-2016), Jay County (0-8-2019), Lake Station (0-8-2018), Bellmont (0-7-2019), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-7-2019), Pike Central (0-7-2019), Rochester (0-7-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-6-2016), South Newton (0-6-2019), Crawford County (0-5-2016), East Chicago Central (0-5-2002).

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 96 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 42 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 32 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 28 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 22-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 15 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 15-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 32 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 32 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 25 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Bellmont has lost 25 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has a 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 17-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 15 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 428, Russ Radtke (Knox) 373, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 337, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 329, John Hart (Brownsburg) 306, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 288, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 253, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 232, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 230, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 227, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 224, John Hendryx (Winamac) 222, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 210, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 204.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 194, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 185, Herb King (Seeger) 182.

CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS: Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 98, Jake Gilbert (Westfield) 98, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 97, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 96, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 95, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 94, Chris Coll (Franklin) 93, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 92, Jim Hummer (Fremont) 91, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 90, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 90,

SECTIONAL QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS (All games on October 23)

CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 13

Decatur Central (6-2) at Terre Haute North (4-5)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 17

Hobart (6-2) at Hammond Gavit (2-1)

Griffith (4-3) at Highland (3-4)

Hammond Morton (3-0) at Lowell (2-6)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 18

South Bend Saint Joseph (2-7) at South Bend Clay (1-8)

Logansport (3-6) at South Bend Riley (3-6)

New Prairie (5-4) at Plymouth (1-5)

Culver Academy (3-5) at Kankakee Valley (5-3)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 19

Columbia City (6-3) at East Noble (6-3)

Angola (5-2) at DeKalb (1-5)

Leo (8-1) at Northridge (6-2)

Wawasee (3-6) at NorthWood (3-3)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 20

Marion (6-3) at Mississinewa (5-4)

New Haven (5-4) at Fort Wayne South (1-8)

Huntington North (3-6) at Fort Wayne Wayne (1-8)

Jay County (0-8) at Delta (6-2)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 21

Mount Vernon (Fortville) (9-0) at Richmond (1-7)

Pendleton Heights (6-3) at Greenfield-Central (3-4)

New Castle (3-5) at Shelbyville (0-9)

Connersville (1-6) at Muncie Central (2-4)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 22

Frankfort (5-4) at Lebanon (2-4)

Indianapolis Roncalli (7-1) at Indianapolis Attucks (4-3)

Beech Grove (6-3) at Indianapolis Shortridge (0-7)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 23

South Dearborn (4-4) at Greenwood (4-4)

Jennings County (1-8) at Martinsville (3-6)

East Central (7-2) at Silver Creek (9-0)

Mooresville (8-1) at Madison (3-6)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 24

Evansville Central (9-0) at Jasper (7-2)

Evansville Reitz (3-6) at Evansville Harrison (1-8)

Northview (7-2) at Evansville Memorial (6-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25

Calumet (2-1) at Hammond (1-2)

Knox (5-4) at Benton Central (0-9)

Hanover Central (7-2) at Twin Lakes (5-3)

River Forest (6-3) at Hammond Clark (0-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 18

South Bend Saint Joseph (2-7) at South Bend Clay (1-8)

Logansport (3-6) at South Bend Riley (3-6)

New Prairie (5-4) at Plymouth (1-5)

Kankakee Valley (5-3) at Culver Academy (3-5)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 19

Columbia City (6-3) at East Noble (6-3)

Angola (5-2) at DeKalb (1-5)

Leo (8-1) at Northridge (6-2)

Wawasee (3-6) at NorthWood (3-3)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 20

Marion (6-3) at Mississinewa (5-4)

New Haven (5-4) at Fort Wayne South (1-8)

Huntington North (3-6) at Fort Wayne Wayne (1-8)

Jay County (0-8) at Delta (6-2)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 21

Mount Vernon (Fortville) (9-0) at Richmond (1-7)

Pendleton Heights (6-3) at Greenfield-Central (3-4)

New Castle (3-5) at Shelbyville (0-9)

Connersville (1-6) at Muncie Central (2-4)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 22

Frankfort (5-4) at Lebanon (2-4)

Indianapolis Roncalli (7-1) at Indianapolis Attucks (4-3)

Beech Grove (6-3) at Indianapolis Shortridge (0-7)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 23

South Dearborn (4-4) at Greenwood (4-4)

Jennings County (1-8) at Martinsville (3-6)

East Central (7-2) at Silver Creek (9-0)

Mooresville (8-1) at Madison (3-6)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 24

Evansville Central (9-0) at Jasper (7-2)

Evansville Reitz (3-6) at Evansville Harrison (1-8)

Northview (7-2) at Evansville Memorial (6-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25

Calumet (2-1) at Hammond (1-2)

Knox (5-4) at Benton Central (0-9)

Hanover Central (7-2) at Twin Lakes (5-3)

River Forest (5-3) at Hammond Clark (0-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 26

Lakeland (2-7) at Mishawaka Marian (7-0)

South Bend Washington (3-6) at Tippecanoe Valley (6-3)

Jimtown (5-3) at Garrett (3-5)

John Glenn (4-5) at West Noble (1-8)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 27

Fort Wayne Concordia (4-5) at Peru (7-2)

Oak Hill (6-3) at Bellmont (0-7)

Northwestern (1-8) at Maconaquah (4-3)

Heritage (2-5) at Norwell (8-1)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 28

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (7-1) at Hamilton Heights (4-5)

West Lafayette (8-1) at Guerin Catholic (3-4)

Yorktown (3-6) at Crawfordsville (0-9)

Brebeuf Jesuit (3-4) at North Montgomery (5-4)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 29

Indian Creek (6-3) at Tri-West (7-2)

Greencastle (5-4) at Indianapolis Washington (2-6)

Indianapolis Manual (1-6) at Danville (7-0)

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (5-2) at West Vigo (5-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 30

Pike Central (0-7) at Washington (3-6)

Brown County (5-4) at Edgewood (3-6)

Vincennes Lincoln (3-6) at Owen Valley (3-6)

Princeton (2-7) at Sullivan (6-3)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 31

Brownstown Central (6-2) at Lawrenceburg (8-1)

Rushville (0-9) at Scottsburg (3-6)

Franklin County (4-2) at Batesville (4-5)

Greensburg (5-4) at Charlestown (3-6)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32

Gibson Southern (6-3) at Heritage Hills (4-5)

Southridge (9-0) at Mount Vernon (Posey) (5-2)

Evansville Bosse (0-8) at North Harrison (6-3)

Corydon Central (5-3) at Salem (5-2)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 33

Andrean (8-1) at Boone Grove (3-6)

Whiting (0-2) at Hammond Noll (1-6)

Wheeler (6-3) at North Newton (4-4)

Bowman Academy (2-6) at Rensselaer Central (5-4)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 34

LaVille (5-1) at Lewis Cass (2-7)

Delphi (7-2) at Pioneer (8-1)

Bremen (7-2) at Rochester (0-7)

Wabash (5-4) at Manchester (2-7)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 35

Woodlan (1-8) at Prairie Heights (0-9)

Eastside (8-1) at Bluffton (8-1)

Whitko (4-5) at Fort Wayne Luers (3-6)

Central Noble (4-5) at Fairfield (8-0)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36

Alexandria (3-6) at Eastern (Greentown) (9-0)

Lapel (7-2) at Frankton (1-8)

Tipton (6-2) at Elwood (1-7)

Blackford (3-5) at Eastbrook (8-1)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 37

Southmont (2-6) at North Putnam (1-8)

Western Boone (5-4) at Speedway (4-5)

Cascade (2-7) at Monrovia (2-7)

Seeger (6-2) at South Vermillion (7-1)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 38

Heritage Christian (6-2) at Winchester (4-5)

Indianapolis Scecina (3-4) at Centerville (8-1)

Shenandoah (6-3) at Eastern Hancock (4-5)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 39

Mitchell (1-6) at Eastern (Pekin) (0-8)

Providence (3-5) at Union County (3-5)

Triton Central (7-1) at Switzerland County (3-5)

Paoli (6-3) at Clarksville (3-6)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 40

North Knox (5-2) at Forest Park (6-3)

South Spencer (2-7) at Evansville Mater Dei (5-4)

North Posey (5-3) at Crawford County (0-5)

Linton-Stockton (6-3) at Tell City (6-2)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 41

Winamac (5-2) at South Central (Union Mills) (4-5)

Culver (2-7) at Lake Station (0-8)

North Judson (7-2) at West Central (2-7)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 42

Clinton Central (4-2) at North White (3-5)

Frontier (5-3) at Lafayette Central Catholic (2-3)

Traders Point Christian (3-4) at Tri-County (2-4)

Clinton Prairie (2-7) at Carroll (Flora) (3-4)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43

Tri-Central (6-3) at Wes-Del (3-6)

Union City (3-5) at South Adams (8-0)

Monroe Central (6-1) at Taylor (1-8)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 44

Churubusco (4-3) at Triton (3-5)

Adams Central (6-2) at Fremont (3-3)

North Miami (1-8) at Caston (2-7)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 45

Covington (4-3) at Cloverdale (0-8)

Riverton Parke (2-4) at Parke Heritage (5-1)

Attica (4-2) at North Vermillion (1-8)

South Putnam (9-0) at Fountain Central (1-5)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 46

Covenant Christian (9-0) at Edinburgh (3-6)

Indianapolis Tindley (3-5) at Sheridan (4-4)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 47

Tri (7-2) at Oldenburg Academy (3-5)

South Decatur (5-1) at Milan (5-3)

Cambridge City Lincoln (1-5) at North Decatur (7-2)

Hagerstown (0-9) at Knightstown (5-3)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 48

Perry Central (6-3) at Springs Valley (1-7)

Rock Creek Academy (0-6) at North Central (Farmersburg) (1-6)

Eastern Greene (1-8) at Tecumseh (2-4)