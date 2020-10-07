2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 7

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be released on Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

Elwood snapped its 26-game losing skid with a 51-43 overtime victory over Madison-Grant.

Anderson saw its 13-game losing streak end with an 18-15 decision over Indianapolis Tech. It was also the 100th career win for Indians' coach Ron Qualls.

East Noble's Luke Amzstutz earned his 100th career win with the Knights' 27-10 decision over previously unbeaten Columbia City.

Lowell has forfeited its first five victories (Crown Point, Portage, Wheeler, Griffith, and Kankakee Valley) because of the use of an ineligible player.

Lawrence North guaranteed its first winning regular season since 2008 with a 34-13 win over Warren Central. It was the Wildcats' first victory in the series since 2005.

Whiting returns to the field this week against Griffith.

HERE ARE A LIST OF CONTESTS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR WEEK EIGHT

October 9: Anderson Prep Academy at Traders Point Christian, Boonville at South Spencer, East Chicago Central at Hammond Morton, Hammond Clark at Gary West, Hammond Gavit at Hammond, Harrison (West Lafayette) at Kokomo, Indianapolis Manual at Indiana Deaf, Indianapolis Roncalli at Bloomington South, Plymouth at Goshen, Prairie Heights at Fremont, Southern Wells at Heritage, Tecumseh at Tell City. October 10: Guerin Catholic at Bloomfield Hills Rice (Michigan), Model Deaf (D.C.) at Indiana Deaf.

RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK EIGHT

October 9: Griffith at Whiting, Hammond at Hammond Gavit, Hammond Morton at Hammond Clark, Harrison (West Lafayette) at Goshen, North Central (Farmersburg) at Traders Point Christian, North Harrison at Crawford County, Prairie Heights at Heritage, South Bend Washington at Gary West.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 37-game losing skid.

Evansville Harrison has a 23-game losing streak.

Shelbyville has lost 22 straight games,

Pike Central and Perry Meridian have lost 21 games in a row.

Fountain Central and Northwestern have an 18-game losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 16 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 15-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 12-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 11 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy, Lawrence Central, Rock Creek Academy, and Springs Valley have a nine-game losing streak.

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, Hagerstown, Jay County, Prairie Heights, and West Noble have lost eight games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) and Lake Station have dropped seven consecutive games,

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 30, Lafayette Jeff 24, Valparaiso 20, South Adams 18, Eastern (Greentown) 17, Indianapolis Cathedral 11, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 11, Covenant Christian 10, Evansville Central 8, Silver Creek 8, Center Grove 7, LaVille 7, Mishawaka Marian 7, South Putnam 7, Southridge 7.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 33, Bellmont 27, Evansville Harrison 21, Shelbyville 20, Pike Central 19, Perry Meridian 19, Eastern (Pekin) 16, Northwestern 16, Fountain Central 16, Prairie Heights 14, Indianapolis Shortridge 14, Rushville 11, Cloverdale 10, North Central (Farmersburg) 10, Rochester 10, Hagerstown 8, Lawrence Central 8, Rock Creek Academy 8, Springs Valley 8, Benton Central 7. Crawfordsville 7, Crawford County 7, Jay County 7,

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 7-0: Center Grove (2015), Covenant Christian (2018),Evansville Central (2006), Indianapolis Cathedral (2000), Lafayette Jeff (2019), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (first time), Silver Creek (2019), South Adams (2019), South Putnam (first time), Southridge (2016), Southwood (2019), Elkhart (6-0-1970). Fairfield (6-0-2008), Mishawaka Marian (6-0-2019), West Washington (6-0-2019), Danville (5-0-2017), LaVille (4-0-2016), Valparaiso (3-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-7: Benton Central (2019), Cloverdale (2015), Crawfordsville (2019), Evansville Harrison (2019), Hagerstown (2013), Jay County (2019), Lawrence Central (first time), Northwestern (2019), Perry Meridian (2019), Prairie Heights (2017), Rushville (2017), Shelbyville (2019), West Noble (2015), Evansville Bosse (0-6-2016), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-6-2019), Lake Station (0-6-2018), Springs Valley (0-6-2008), Bellmont (0-5-2019), Fountain Central (0-5-2019), North Central (Farmersburg) (0-5-2009), Pike Central (0-5-2019), Rochester (0-5-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-5-2016), South Newton (0-5-2019), East Chicago Central (0-4-2002), DeKalb (0-4-2017), Crawford County (0-3-2019)

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 94 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 40 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 30 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 26 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 20-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 14 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 13-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 12 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 38 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 30 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 30 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 25 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 23 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 23 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Evansville Harrison has an 19-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streak.

Shelbyville has a 16-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 16-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 14 straight Pocket Conference games.

Fountain Central has lost 13 consecutive Wabash River Conference contests.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 428, Russ Radtke (Knox) 371, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 335, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 327, John Hart (Brownsburg) 305, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 286, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 273, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 251, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 237, Mark Bless (Avon) 236, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 230, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 229, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 226, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 223, John Hendryx (Winamac) 220, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 203.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 192, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 183.