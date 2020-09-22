2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 5

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Hammond Bishop Noll ended its 39-game losing streak with a 64-54 decision over Lake Station. It was the Warriors' first triumph since a 47-14 decision over River Forest on September 26, 2014.

Connersville snapped its 26-game losing skid with a 48-14 triumph over Rushville.

Elkhart's 20-19 win over Penn snapped a 63-game losing streak to the former Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central dating back to 1985. It was also the Lions' first win over Penn at Rice Field.

Leo ended East Noble's 19-game Northeast 8 Conference winning streak with a 24-0 triumph.

Mooresville snapped Decatur Central's 15-game Mid-State Conference winning streak with a 20-14 decision.

Carson Steele became Center Grove's all-time leading rusher with 21 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-0 blanking of North Central (Indianapolis).

Sammy Brewer's 26-yard field goal with 12.2 seconds left gave Crown Point a 24-21 win over Portage.

The School City of Hammond has announced the return of competition for Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Gavit, and Hammond Morton on October 2.

The pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be released on October 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

HERE ARE A LIST OF CONTESTS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR WEEK FIVE

September 25: Bluffton at Southern Wells, Franklin County at Greensburg, Gary West at Hammond, Griffith at Calumet, Hammond Clark at East Chicago Central, Hammond Morton at Hammond Gavit, Harrison (West Lafayette) at Muncie Central, Indianapolis Lutheran at Indianapolis Scecina, Indianapolis Roncalli at Brebeuf Jesuit, Springs Valley at Crawford County, Wheeler at Whiting

September 26: Detroit Downriver Wolfpack (Michigan) at Osceola Grace, Edwardsburg (Michigan) at Northview

RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK SIX

September 25: Bluffton at Greensburg, Bowman Academy at Indianapolis Manual, Cincinnati LaSalle (Ohio) at Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran at Northview, Indianapolis Roncalli at Harrison (West Lafayette)

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 35-game losing skid.

Elwood has dropped 25 games in a row.

Evansville Harrison and Pike Central have lost 21 games in a row.

Shelbyville has suffered 20 straight losses.

Perry Meridian has dropped 19 straight contests.

Fountain Central and Northwestern have a 16-game losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 14 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 13-game losing streak.

Anderson has lost 12 straight contests.

Rushville has a 10-game losing skid.

Anderson Prep Academy, Cloverdale, and Jennings County have lost nine games in a row.

Woodlan has dropped eight games in a row.

Crawford County, Lawrence Central, Riverton Parke, Rock Creek Academy, Scottsburg, and Springs Valley have lost seven straight contests.

Benton Central, Clinton Prairie, Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin), Hagerstown, Lake Station, Jay County, Plymouth, Prairie Heights, West Noble, six consecutive games,

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 28, Lafayette Jeff 22, Valparaiso 20, South Adams 16, Indianapolis Lutheran 16, Eastern (Greentown) 15, Eastside 11, Heritage Christian 10, Indianapolis Cathedral 9, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 9, Covenant Christian 8, Kankakee Valley 7, Mooresville 7, Merrillville 6, Columbia City 6, Evansville Central 6, Mishawaka Marian 6, Parke Heritage 6, Silver Creek 6

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 31, Bellmont 25, Elwood 22, Evansville Harrison 19, Pike Central 19, Shelbyville 18, Perry Meridian 17, Eastern (Pekin) 15, Northwestern 14, Fountain Central 14, Prairie Heights 12, Indianapolis Shortridge 12, Anderson 11, Rushville 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8. Jennings County 8, Cloverdale 8, North Central (Farmersburg) 8, Rochester 8, Woodlan 7, Crawford County 6, Hagerstown 6, Lawrence Central 6, Plymouth 6, Riverton Parke 6, Rock Creek Academy 6, Scottsburg 6, Springs Valley 6.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 5-0: Adams Central (2019), Brownsburg (2018). Center Grove (2015), Columbia City (1969), Covenant Christian (2018), Eastside (1999), Evansville Central (2018), Evansville North (2003), Indianapolis Cathedral (2000), Indianapolis Lutheran (2019), Jasper (2013), Kankakee Valley (2012), Lafayette Jeff (2019), Mishawaka Marian (2019), Mooresville (2008), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2004), Silver Creek (2019), South Putnam (first time), Southridge (2019), Southwood (2019), Tell City (1992), Elkhart (4-0-1971). Fairfield (4-0-2012), Heritage Christian (4-0-2010), Lowell (4-0-2017). Merrillville (4-0-2019), North Daviess (4-0-2019), Parke Heritage (4-0-2019), Twin Lakes (4-0-2003), West Washington (4-0-2019), Clinton Central (3-0-1997), Danville (3-0-2017), Park Tudor (3-0-2000), Valparaiso (3-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-5: Anderson (2018), Benton Central (2019), Clinton Prairie (2018), Cloverdale (2019), Crawfordsville (2019). Elwood (2019), Evansville Harrison (2019), Hagerstown (2013), Jay County (2019), Jennings County (2016), Lake Station (2018), Lawrence Central (2007), Northwestern (2019), Perry Meridian (2019), Pike Central (2019), Plymouth (1924), Prairie Heights (2017), Rushville (2017), Scottsburg (1983), Shelbyville (2019), West Noble (2015), Evansville Bosse (0-4-2016), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-4-2019), Richmond (0-4-2017), Riverton Parke (0-4-2018), Springs Valley (0-4-2018), Woodlan (0-4-2012).

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 92 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 40 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 38 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 28 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 24 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 20-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 13 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has an 11-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 10 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 36 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 29 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 29 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 24 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 21 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 21 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Edinburgh has dropped 19 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

Elwood has a 17-game Central Indiana Conference losing streak.

Evansville Harrison has a 17-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 14 straight Pocket Conference games.

Shelbyville has a 14-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 14-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Fountain Central has lost 11 consecutive Wabash River Conference contests.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 427, Russ Radtke (Knox) 371, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 334, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 325, John Hart (Brownsburg) 304, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 284, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 271, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 249, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 236, Mark Bless (Avon) 235, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 228,Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 228, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 226, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 221, John Hendryx (Winamac) 218, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 210, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 203.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 191, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 182.