2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 10

After initially having to withdraw from the IHSAA state tournament because of COVID-19, Southwood was allowed to come back after the players tested negative. The Knights blanked Northfield, 36-0, to advance to the Class 1A Sectional 44 semifinals against Caston.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the following teams to withdraw from the state tournament: Bedford North Lawrence, Clinton Prairie, Cloverdale, Covington, Hammond Clark, Peru, Rock Creek Academy, and Rushville.

Indianapolis Manual and South Newton dropped out of the state tournament because of injuries and a lack of players.

Hobart and Evansville Mater Dei both earned their 100th career playoffs victories.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 13-game playoff winning streak.

New Palestine has won 10 straight playoff games.

Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, and Lafayette Central Catholic have run off seven consecutive playoff victories.

Carmel has claimed five straight playoff wins.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 133-26 (.837), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 133-26 (.837), Carmel – 130-34 (.793), Indianapolis Cathedral – 121-26 (.823), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-33 (.784), Penn – 119-36 (.768), Indianapolis Roncalli – 110-30 (.786), Ben Davis – 108-27 (.800), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-36 (.746), Jimtown – 105-34 (.755), Evansville Mater Dei – 100-36 (.735), Hobart – 100-37 (.730), Sheridan – 99-31 (.762), NorthWood - 97-37 (.724), Warren Central – 92-27 (.773).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian, Eastern (Greentown), Elkhart (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central, Mount Vernon (Fortville), South Putnam, Southridge, and Southwood have won 10 games in a row,

Andrean, Center Grove, Fairfield, Homestead, Lafayette Jeff, Lawrenceburg, and South Adams have won nine consecutive games,

Eastbrook, Leo, Mishawaka Marian, Westfield, and West Washington have an eight-game winning streak.

Danville, Elkhart, Evansville Memorial Indianapolis Roncalli, Norwell, and Pioneer have won seven games in a row.

Carmel, Columbus East, Oak Hill, Salem, and Triton Central have claimed six consecutive games.

Bremen, Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Mishawaka, Monroe Central, New Palestine, North Decatur, Paoli, Tri. Tri-West, Valparaiso, Whiteland, and Winamac are on a five-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 25 straight games,

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games..

Perry Meridian has lost 23 games in a row.

Bellmont has lost 19 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 17-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 12 games in a row.

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, Hagerstown, and Lawrence Central have an 11-game losing streak,

Eastern (Pekin), Jay County, Lake Station, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy Eastern Greene, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

Franklin Central, Hammond Clark, Lake Central, and North Miami have an eight-game losing streak.

Clarksville, East Chicago Central, Frankton, Manchester, and Munster have dropped six games in a row

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, Lewis Cass, North Daviess, North Vermillion, Oldenburg Academy, Princeton, Southmont, and Union County are on a five-game losing streak.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were unbeaten: Center Grove (9-0-2015), Covenant Christian (10-0-2018) Evansville Central (10-0-2006), Lafayette Jeff (9-0-2019), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (10-0-first time), South Putnam (10-0-first time), Southridge (10-0-first time), Southwood (10-0-2019), Fairfield (9-0-2008), South Adams (9-0-2019). Danville (7-0-2017), Elkhart (7-0-1970). Mishawaka Marian (8-0-1999), West Washington (8-0-2019), Valparaiso (5-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were winless: Benton Central (0-10-2018), Crawfordsville (0-10-2017), Hagerstown (0-10-first time), Lawrence Central (0-9-first time), Perry Meridian (0-9-2019), Rushville (--0-9-2017), Shelbyville (0-10-2019), Cloverdale (0-8-2015), Evansville Bosse (0-9-2016), Jay County (0-9-1991), Lake Station (0-9-2018), Bellmont (0-8-2019), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-8-first time), Pike Central (0-8-2019), Rochester (0-8-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-6-2016), South Newton (0-6-2019), Crawford County (0-6-2016), East Chicago Central (0-5-2002).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 28, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 26, Penn 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 24, Indianapolis Cathedral 23, Indianapolis Ben Davis 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Evansville Mater Dei 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 20, Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Lawrenceburg 18, Warren Central 18, Andrean 17, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Center Grove 15, Eastbrook 15, Zionsville 15, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Castle 13, Columbus East 13, Mishawaka 13, Heritage Hills 13, North Judson 13, Tri-West 12, Merrillville 12, Lafayette Central Catholic 12, Valparaiso 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, Pioneer 11, South Putnam 11, Mishawaka Marian 11, New Palestine 11, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 338, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 329, John Hart (Brownsburg) 306, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 289, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 253, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 233, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 231, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 224, John Hendryx (Winamac) 223, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 205.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197, Tim Able (Triton Central) 195, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 185, Herb King (Seeger) 183.