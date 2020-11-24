2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

There will be a new state champion in Class 1A as South Adams ended Lafayette Central Catholic's nine-game post-season streak with a 42-9 victory over the Knights.

After 42 years, including the last 20 at Columbus East, Bob Gaddis is stepping down with an overall mark of 330-143, which includes a 212-43 record with the Olympians.

Terre Haute North's Chris Barrett has announced his retirement after compiling a 19-year record of 81-126 with the Patriots.

Owen Valley's Duane Potts has stepped down after recording a 19-year mark of 83-110.

Franklin Central is on the lookout for a new coach as interim leader Nick Eversole resigned after going 1-9 with the Flashes.

Bobby Ryan has stepped down after four seasons at Frankton where he posted an 11-30 mark.

Lake Central will have a new leader on the sidelines with the resignation of Tony Bartolomeo, who was 9-34 over four seasons with the Indians,

Here is the last time these teams were unbeaten: Center Grove (13-0-2015), Covenant Christian (14-0-first time) South Adams (13-0-first time). Danville (11-0-2017)

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian has won 14 games in a row.

Center Grove and South Adams have a 13-game winning streak.

Westfield has a 12-game winning streak.

Danville and Indianapolis Roncalli have captured 11 games in a row.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, is on a nine-game winning streak.

Hobart has claimed eight straight wins.

Western Boone has come up with six consecutive victories.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers has won five games in a row.

Indianapolis Cathedral and Zionsville have a four-game winning streak.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 17-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off 11 consecutive playoff victories.

SEMISTATE RESULTS

CLASS 6A

Westfield 41, Merrillville 23

Center Grove 48, Indianapolis Ben Davis 13

CLASS 5A

Zionsville 27, Valparaiso 9

Indianapolis Cathedral 32, Castle 7

CLASS 4A

Hobart 49, Marion 20

Indianapolis Roncalli 42, Mooresville 14

CLASS 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18, Mishawaka Marian 13

Danville 30, Southridge 7

CLASS 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 42. Pioneer 34

Western Boone 42, Evansville Mater Dei 7

CLASS 1A

South Adams 42, Lafayette Central Catholic 9

Covenant Christian 55, West Washington 8

Prior to 2020, here is the last time these teams captured semistate crowns.

CLASS 6A: Westfield (2016) and Center Grove (2019)

CLASS 5A: Zionsville (2000) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2014)

CLASS 4A: Hobart (1996) and Indianapolis Roncalli (2016)

CLASS 3A: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2019) and Danville (1999)

CLASS 2A: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2012) and Western Boone (2019)

CLASS 1A: South Adams (never) and Covenant Christian (never)

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 16, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Center Grove 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Westfield 4. Zionsville 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Valparaiso 3.

STATE FINALS (All times EST)

CLASS 6A

Westfield (12-1) vs. Center Grove (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

Zionsville (7-5) vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

Hobart (11-2) vs. Indianapolis Roncalli (12-1), 3 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-1) vs. Danville (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-6) vs. Western Boone (10-4), 11 a.m. Friday

CLASS 1A

South Adams (13-0) vs. Covenant Christian (14-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

Here is the last time these teams won state championships

CLASS 6A: Westfield (2016) and Center Grove (2015)

CLASS 5A: Zionsville (1996) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2014)

CLASS 4A: Hobart (1993) and Indianapolis Roncalli (2016)

CLASS 3A: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2019) and Danville (never)

CLASS 2A: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2012) and Western Boone (2019)

CLASS 1A: South Adams (never) and Covenant Christian (never)

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 14, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 9, Warren Central 9, Carmel 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, New Palestine 3, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Western Boone 3, Pioneer 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Center Grove 2, Evansville Memorial 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 137-26 (.840), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 137-26 (.840), Carmel – 132-35 (.790), Indianapolis Cathedral – 125-26 (.828), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-35 (.774), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 114-30 (.792), Ben Davis – 111-28 (.799), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Jimtown – 106-35 (.752), Hobart – 104-37 (.738), Evansville Mater Dei – 103-37 (.736), Sheridan – 99-32 (.756), NorthWood - 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 94-28 (.770), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 90-32 (,738), Adams Central – 90-37 (.709).

