2020 Indiana Football Digest Final Insider And Honor Roll

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Tayvien Jackson completed 9-of-16 for 180 yards with two scores as top-ranked Center Grove rolled to a 38-14 win over No. 2 Westfield. Carson Steele rambled 31 times for 138 yards with two touchdowns, while Trent Veith chipped in five catches for 111 yards with two tallies for the Trojans (14-0). Maximus Webster was 16-of-28 for 155 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score, and Micah Hauser added 11 rushes for 118 yards for the Shamrocks (12-2). Benji Welsh of Westfield captured the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Nathan McCahill was 27-of-35 for 322 yards with a state finals best five touchdowns as top-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral claimed its 13th championship with a 46-28 win over Zionsville. McCahill also ran for a score, while Jake Langdon ran 20 times for 137 yards and Camden Jordan caught 12 passes for 91 yards with three touchdowns for the Irish (13-1). Josh Stone completed 19-of-31 for 304 yards with four touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 67 yards, while Luke Baumgartner hauled in nine passes for 153 yards and three scores for the Eagles (7-6). Zionsville's Zach Bielecki was the winner of the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Aidan Leffler went 12-of-16 for 200 yards and tied a state finals record with five touchdowns as No. 4 Indianapolis Roncalli cruised to a 49-7 win over No. 7 Hobart. Baron Huebler added 36 rushes for 155 yards with a score, and Dominic Brown returned a kickoff 91 yards for another tally for the Rebels (13-1). Tyler Turley recorded 26 rushes for 138 yards with a touchdown, while Zach Vode recorded 15 tackles and two catches for 32 yards for the Brickies (11-3). Roncalli's Ryan Henry claimed the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Tommy Hannon scampered 22 times for 112 yards with three touchdowns, leading top-ranked Indianapolis Bishop Chatard to its second consecutive and state best 15th title with a 42-14 win over No. 5 Danville. Carter St. John went 16-of-19 for 174 yards with three scores and Thomas Coleman added seven catches for 88 yards and two scores for the Trojans (13-1). Kale Payne was 7-of-18 for 65 yards with a touchdown and rushed 12 times for 58 yards for the Warriors (11-1). Bishop Chatard's Kyle Haslett was the winner of the Blake Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Josiah Smith's 38-yard field goal with seven seconds helped two-time defending champion Western Boone rally for a 36-35 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Robby Taylor had a state finals record 43 carries for 210 yards with two touchdowns for the Stars (11-4), who claimed their third straight crown. Carson Clark was 17-of-21 for 303 yards with three touchdowns, while Glenn Brody hauled in six receptions for 171 yards with a score for the Knights (8-7). Luke Marsh of Western Boone was the recipient of the Blake Ress mental attitude award,

CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Micah Wilson raced 33 times for 236 yards with a touchdown as No. 5 Covenant Christian hung on for a 41-40 win over No. 1 South Adams. After the Starfires (13-1) scored with 90 seconds remaining, Covenant Christian (15-0) stopped the potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt and then recovered the ensuing on-side kick to claim its first crown. Austin Frazier went 12-of-28 for 197 yards with three scores and Adrian Terry had three receptions for 81 yards with a touchdown for the Warriors. James Arnold completed 27-of-45 for a state-record 480 yards with three touchdowns, while Trey Schoch caught five passes for 148 yards with a score and Drew Stutzman chipped in five catches for 137 yards and a touchdown for South Adams. Arnold was also the winner of the Blake Ress mental attitude award.

Prior to 2020, here is the last time these teams won state championships

CLASS 6A: Center Grove (2015)

CLASS 5A: Indianapolis Cathedral (2014)

CLASS 4A: Indianapolis Roncalli (2016)

CLASS 3A: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2019)

CLASS 2A: Western Boone (2019)

CLASS 1A: Covenant Christian (never)

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 15, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Warren Central 9, Carmel 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, Western Boone 4, Center Grove 3. New Palestine 3, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Pioneer 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Evansville Memorial 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

STATE FINALS RECORDS

CLASS 6A

Most Rushing Attempts - 31 by Carson Steele, Center Grove

Longest Pass Completion, Longest Touchdown Pass - 73 yards by Tayven Jackson to Trent Veith, Center Grove

Most Rushing Attempts - 54 by Center Grove

Fewest Rushing Attempts - 27 by Westfield

Most First Downs Rushing (Tied) - 15 by Center Grove

Most Punt Return Yards - 31 by Center Grove

Most Interceptions (Tied) - 2 each by Center Grove and Westfield

CLASS 5A

Most Passes Completed – 27 by Nathan McCahill, Indianapolis Cathedral

Most Passes Completed by a Team – 27 by Indianapolis Cathedral

Most Passing Touchdowns (tied) – 5 by Nathan McCahill, Indianapolis Cathedral

Most Passing Touchdowns by a Team (tied) – 5 by Indianapolis Cathedral

Most Receptions – 12 by Camden Jordan, Indianapolis Cathedral

Most TD Receptions (tied) – 3 by Camden Jordan, Indianapolis Cathedral and Luke Baumgartner, Zionsville

CLASS 4A

Largest Margin of Victory (tied) - 42 points by Roncalli

Most Passing Touchdowns (tied) - 5 by Aiden Leffler, Roncalli

Most Touchdown Receptions (tied) - 3 by Kyle Lockard, Roncalli

CLASS 3A

None

CLASS 2A

Most Rushing Attempts (Any class): 43 by Robby Taylor, Western Boone. (Previous best was 42 by Josh Smith of Attica in 2000 1A game).

CLASS 1A

Most Passing Yards - 480 by James Arnold, South Adams

Longest Pass Completion - 79 yards by James Arnold to Aidan Wanner, South Adams

Longest Touchdown Pass - 79 yards by James Arnold to Aidan Wanner, South Adams

Most Points in a Quarter (tied) - 27 by South Adams (4th quarter)

Most Yards Passing - 480 by South Adams

Total Offensive Yards - 547 by South Adams

Total Offensive Yards by Both Teams - 1,019 yards (547 by South Adams, 472 by Covenant Christian)

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Here is the last time these teams were unbeaten: Center Grove (14-0-2015) and Covenant Christian (15-0-first time).

Covenant Christian has won 15 games in a row.

Center Grove has captured 14 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 12-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, is on a 10-game winning streak.

Western Boone has come up with six consecutive victories.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a five-game winning streak.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has an 18-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off 12 consecutive playoff victories.

Covenant Christian and Indianapolis Roncalli have won six straight playoff games.

Center Grove and Indianapolis Cathedral have a five-game post-season winning streak

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 137-27 (.836), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 138-26 (.841), Carmel – 132-35 (.790), Indianapolis Cathedral – 126-26 (.829), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-35 (.774), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 115-30 (.793), Ben Davis – 111-28 (.799), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Jimtown – 106-35 (.752), Hobart – 104-38 (.732), Evansville Mater Dei – 103-37 (.736), Sheridan – 99-32 (.756), NorthWood - 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 94-28 (.770), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 90-32 (,738), Adams Central – 90-37 (.709).

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES