2015 Indiana High School Academic All-Stars presented by American Family Insurance

Speaking on behalf of American Family Insurance, the WI-based insurance company dedicated to inspiring the dreams of local high school students, their families and communities, Maynard remarked, "On the field you've shown the determination and dedication that it takes to pursue a dream. You show us how valuable high school football can be because it shows us the best in you. But it goes beyond the locker room. You represent some of the finest, most well-rounded individuals both on and off the playing field. You live a life of intent and it's exciting to see that because no matter what your next dream is you have the right mind set to achieve it." He continued, "You have set an exceptional example for those who follow you…You remind us all to consider our own dreams once again. You are making the most of your opportunities and we can all learn from you."