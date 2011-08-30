ZUP'S BBQ FOR KIDS

WHAT: Thursday, September 1st, the Indianapolis Colts, Tom Zupancic and the Exchange Club of Speedway will host the 5th Annual Zup's BBQ for Kid's, benefiting the Children's Bureau. Title sponsors for the event are: Huntington Bank, O'Charley's, Indiana Farm Bureau, and RCI. Fans that come out to the BBQ will have the choice of BBQ from O'Charley's, Famous Dave's, and Dawson's on Main. For only $10, fans will be able to fill their plate with a choice of BBQ, 2 sides, Frito Lay Chips, and a Coca-Cola beverage. All profits from the Zup's BBQ for Kid's will benefit the Children's Bureau.