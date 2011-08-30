WHAT: Thursday, September 1st, the Indianapolis Colts, Tom Zupancic and the Exchange Club of Speedway will host the 5th Annual Zup's BBQ for Kid's, benefiting the Children's Bureau. Title sponsors for the event are: Huntington Bank, O'Charley's, Indiana Farm Bureau, and RCI. Fans that come out to the BBQ will have the choice of BBQ from O'Charley's, Famous Dave's, and Dawson's on Main. For only $10, fans will be able to fill their plate with a choice of BBQ, 2 sides, Frito Lay Chips, and a Coca-Cola beverage. All profits from the Zup's BBQ for Kid's will benefit the Children's Bureau.
Zup's BBQ for Kid's elements include:
- Colts Cheerleaders
- Colts Alumni Players
- Free Colts Posters
- Colts In Motion Traveling Museum
- Colts Pro Shop Merchandise Sales
- Register to Win Colts Tickets
- Live Music from "The Connect"
- "Celebrity" Rib Eating Contest
* 12:15-12:30pm
WHEN: Thursday, September 1, 2011
*11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. *
WHERE: Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN
The Celebrity Rib Eating Contest, hosted by O'Charley's, will take place at 12:15pm, and feature local TV/Radio/Newspaper celebrities from Indianapolis. The celebrity who cleans the most ribs in a five (5) minute time frame will be declared the winner of the rib eating contest and will receive a trophy and a $100 gift card to O'Charley's.
The Indianapolis Colts and the Exchange Club of Speedway would also like to thank the following organizations for their generous support of the 5th Annual Zup's BBQ for Kids; Huntington Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, RCI, O'Charley's, Eagle Creek Aviation, Coca-Cola, Ray's Trash, Frito Lay, Maingate, Dawson's on Main and Famous Dave's.