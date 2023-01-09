Zaire Franklin Becomes Colts' Single-Season Record Holder In Tackles

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin on Sunday logged seven total tackles to get to 166 on the year, breaking teammate Shaquille Leonard’s franchise single-season record for tackles.

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:20 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

010822_ind-hou-franklin-sack
© Indianapolis Colts

With just more than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter of Sunday's 2022 season finale against the Houston Texans, Zaire Franklin, on the precipice of becoming the Indianapolis Colts' single-season record holder in tackles, laid on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf in pain.

But at that very moment, as trainers evaluated his ankle injury on the field — even as Franklin at the time had earned his 163rd total tackle on the season, tying teammate Shaquille Leonard's record — those sorts of accolades were the furthest thing from Franklin's mind.

Instead, in the 17th and final game of a frustrating Colts season, Franklin just wanted to figure out a way to get back on the field and finish the year off with his brothers on defense.

"If I started a game, I want to finish it," Franklin recalled of his thought process at the time. "Being out there with my teammates means everything to me. I know they depend on me, and if I ever could go, I'm going to go no matter the circumstance no matter, whatever it is.

"When I was down, as soon as I could feel my ankle, I was like, 'You know what? Let's see if we can move on it and get back out there.' There was no way I wasn't going to come back in for the guys."

Franklin walked off to the sideline under his own power, albeit a bit gingerly. But after some more work with the trainers, and some more movement off to the side, the veteran linebacker was able to quickly return to game action.

Then, finally, with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter, Franklin was able to make history, as he took down Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale for his 164th tackle on the year, officially becoming the franchise's single-season record holder for total stops.

Franklin would add another two tackles — including a sack — the rest of the contest to officially finish his impressive 2022 campaign with 166 total tackles (102 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Earning that single-season tackles record, Franklin admitted after the game, means "a lot."

"(It's) a combination of a lot of hard work, just believing in myself, and trusting in my teammates," Franklin said. "I'm thankful for the coaches and my teammates who put me in the right position to make plays."

That Franklin was able to make such a large impact in his fifth NFL season in 2022 is highly unlikely for most players, simply due to his draft position and the Colts' deep talent pool at linebacker during his time in Indy. Franklin, a seventh-round pick by the Colts out of Syracuse in 2018, was initially counted on to be a special teams standout, while others, including Leonard, 2019 third-round pick Bobby Okereke, and Anthony Walker (now with the Cleveland Browns), took a majority of the snaps at linebacker on defense.

Heading into this season, however, with a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley, Franklin was able to earn a starting linebacker role from Week 1, mostly playing alongside Okereke and E.J. Speed with Leonard limited to just three games due to injuries.

Franklin rewarded Bradley's confidence in him by playing like one of the league's top linebackers all season, using his instincts, speed, and striking ability to make play after play, week after week. Not to be lost either is the performance this season by Okereke, whose 149 total tackles are the ninth most by a defender in a single season in Colts history.

And now, Franklin, who will almost certainly finish the season in the top five in the league in total tackles, will assuredly take a brief break to start his offseason before setting his sights on making even more plays for the Colts' defense next season.

"It's been a journey," Franklin said. "I'm just thankful that I was able to prove myself in the league this year and stamp myself as a true player in this league and playmaker. And this record is just the icing on top."

COLTS SINGLE-SEASON TACKLES LEADERS

1. Zaire Franklin (2022): 166
2. Shaquille Leonard (2018): 163
3 (t). Jeff Herrod (1991): 160
3 (t). Mike Peterson (2000): 160
5. Jeff Herrod (1990): 155
6. Jeff Herrod (1989):154
7 (t). Quentin Coryatt (1993): 150
7 (t). D'Qwell Jackson (2015): 150
9. Bobby Okereke (2022): 149
10. Pat Angerer (2011): 148

Related Content

news

Zack Moss Goes Out 'With A Bang' In Career Day Against Texans

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss had strung together three quality performances heading into Sunday's season finale against the Houston Texans, helping set up a career performance with 114 yards and a touchdown.

news

Colts Own No. 4 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL regular season concluded, we now know what pick the Colts will have in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

The Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium as part of their 2023 schedule, which will be announced this spring.

news

Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

The Colts lost, 32-21, to the Houston Texans in Week 18 and ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Play Host To Texans In Week 18 Season Finale

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) play host to the Houston Texans (2-13-1) in today's Week 18 season finale at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts on Friday ruled out quarterback Nick Foles and tight end Kylen Granson.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 18

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off their season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Rule Out QB Nick Foles, TE Kylen Granson For Week 18 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts earlier this week also placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve.

news

How Colts Players Handle Mental, Physical Wear And Tear Late In Disappointing Season: 'You Don't Go Through All That S––t To Go Out There And Be Like, I Don't Care'

While the Colts are 4-11-1 entering Week 18, players still have to stay committed to the grueling grind of taking care of their bodies just to take the field for the final Sunday of the regular season.

news

Practice Notebook: Parris Campbell Reflects On His Healthy, Productive 2022 Season

Parris Campbell's top goal for 2022 was to play every game this season, which he'll accomplish when he takes the field for the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising