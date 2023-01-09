Zaire Franklin Becomes Colts' Single-Season Record Holder In Tackles

With just more than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter of Sunday's 2022 season finale against the Houston Texans, Zaire Franklin, on the precipice of becoming the Indianapolis Colts' single-season record holder in tackles, laid on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf in pain.

But at that very moment, as trainers evaluated his ankle injury on the field — even as Franklin at the time had earned his 163rd total tackle on the season, tying teammate Shaquille Leonard's record — those sorts of accolades were the furthest thing from Franklin's mind.

Instead, in the 17th and final game of a frustrating Colts season, Franklin just wanted to figure out a way to get back on the field and finish the year off with his brothers on defense.

"If I started a game, I want to finish it," Franklin recalled of his thought process at the time. "Being out there with my teammates means everything to me. I know they depend on me, and if I ever could go, I'm going to go no matter the circumstance no matter, whatever it is.

"When I was down, as soon as I could feel my ankle, I was like, 'You know what? Let's see if we can move on it and get back out there.' There was no way I wasn't going to come back in for the guys."

Franklin walked off to the sideline under his own power, albeit a bit gingerly. But after some more work with the trainers, and some more movement off to the side, the veteran linebacker was able to quickly return to game action.

Then, finally, with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter, Franklin was able to make history, as he took down Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale for his 164th tackle on the year, officially becoming the franchise's single-season record holder for total stops.

Franklin would add another two tackles — including a sack — the rest of the contest to officially finish his impressive 2022 campaign with 166 total tackles (102 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Earning that single-season tackles record, Franklin admitted after the game, means "a lot."