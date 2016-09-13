YMCA At CityWay Named For Irsay Family

"As a downtown resident, I've seen this building rise over the past couple years," he said. "And what a beautiful facility, what a jewel for any athletic fitness facility in the country, in the world."

But what really excites Luck is the rise it could give to young people in Indianapolis.

"Maybe the Y helps shape some of the next generation of Colts players or college players or Pacers players or Indianapolis Indians players, Indy Eleven players. I hope you guys can shape the next generation of professional athletes. But probably more importantly, help shape the next generation of civic leaders and community leaders and instilling all the great values that the YMCA does."

Joined by his three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, along with his youngest grandchild, Waylon, Irsay said when he looks at his six grandchildren, he sees the future.

"When I come today and we name it the family YMCA, it's very important to me that seriously, 50 years from now, 100 years from now, we look back and say, 'Look how positive the Irsay family and the Colts have been to Indiana, to Indianapolis.' So, this is just one more step towards that."

Since they arrived 32 years ago, the Colts have changed the landscape of Indianapolis.

"When I got here in '84 and to see it now, 32 years later, it's a completely different city to the positive," Irsay said. "I don't think Andrew Luck would be living downtown in '84 if he came here, honestly."