INDIANAPOLIS – This Sunday, fans will have a chance to help brighten the holidays for local children in need. On November 27, the Indianapolis Colts, WISH-TV and the Salvation Army will once again team up for the WISHTree Toy Drive. Prior to kickoff of the Colts vs. Panthers game, WISH-TV personalities, Salvation Army volunteers and Colts Jr. Cheerleaders will collect new, unwrapped toys at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, outside each of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Age appropriate gifts for children infant to 12-years-old are needed. Toy donations should be new and unwrapped. Possible gift ideas include: stuffed animals, infant toys, board games, dolls, sports equipment, electronic games, bikes, or other age appropriate toys. Monetary donations will also be accepted. All toys will be donated to the Salvation Army for their annual "Toy Shop" event. To learn more about the WISHTree Toy Drive, visit www.hoosiershelpinghoosiers.org. For more information on other upcoming collections, please visit www.colts.com/collections.