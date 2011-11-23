INDIANAPOLIS – This Sunday, fans will have a chance to help brighten the holidays for local children in need. On November 27, the Indianapolis Colts, WISH-TV and the Salvation Army will once again team up for the WISHTree Toy Drive. Prior to kickoff of the Colts vs. Panthers game, WISH-TV personalities, Salvation Army volunteers and Colts Jr. Cheerleaders will collect new, unwrapped toys at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, outside each of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.