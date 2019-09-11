Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 1 (2019)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 2 of the 2019 season:
Colts Offense
— Second in the NFL in rushing yards (203)
— Second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (203.0)
— Fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per play (6.15)
— Tied for seventh in the NFL in third down percentage (53.85)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth down percentage (100)
Running back Marlon Mack
— First in the NFL in rushing yards (174)
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
— Third in the NFL and second in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (174)
— First in the NFL in first downs (11)
— Most rushing yards in the NFL in a single game this season (174)
— Most rushing attempts in the NFL in a single game this season (25)
— Longest rushing play in the NFL in a single game this season (63 yards)
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett
— Fifth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (77.8)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest interceptions (0)
— Tied for first in the NFL in interception percentage (0 percent)
— Ninth in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (125.0)
— Sixth in the AFC in third-down passer rating (124.4)
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
— Tied for seventh in the NFL and tied for third in the AFC in receptions (8)
— Tied for seventh in the NFL and tied for fifth in the AFC in third-down receptions (3)
— Tied for third in the NFL in scoring by non-kickers (12)
— Ninth in the NFL in most consecutive games with a reception (63)
Wide receiver Parris Campbell
— Sixth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in kickoff return average (22.0)
Tight end Jack Doyle
— Eighth in the NFL in highest catch percentage since 2013 (77.01)
Tight end Eric Ebron
— Fifth in the NFL in consecutive regular season games played among tight ends (42)
———————
Colts Defense
— Sixth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (11.76)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth down percentage allowed (0.0)
— Second in the NFL in consecutive games not allowing a 100-yard rusher (19)
Safety Malik Hooker
— Tied for second in the NFL and tied for first in the AFC in interceptions (1)
Defensive end Justin Houston
— Tied for seventh in the AFC in sacks (1.0)
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad
— Tied for seventh in the AFC in sacks (1.0)
Defensive end Kemoko Turay
— Tied for seventh in the AFC in sacks (1.0)
Safety George Odum
— Tied for first in the NFL in defensive fumble recoveries (1)
———————
Colts Special Teams
— Seventh in the NFL in kick return average (22.0)
— Tied for second in the NFL in punt return average allowed (0.0)
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (5)