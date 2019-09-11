Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 1 (2019)

Colts Offense

— Second in the NFL in rushing yards (203)

— Second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (203.0)

— Fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per play (6.15)

— Tied for seventh in the NFL in third down percentage (53.85)

— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth down percentage (100)

Running back Marlon Mack

— First in the NFL in rushing yards (174)

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

— Third in the NFL and second in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (174)

— First in the NFL in first downs (11)

— Most rushing yards in the NFL in a single game this season (174)

— Most rushing attempts in the NFL in a single game this season (25)

— Longest rushing play in the NFL in a single game this season (63 yards)

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

— Fifth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (77.8)

— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest interceptions (0)

— Tied for first in the NFL in interception percentage (0 percent)

— Ninth in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (125.0)

— Sixth in the AFC in third-down passer rating (124.4)

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

— Tied for seventh in the NFL and tied for third in the AFC in receptions (8)

— Tied for seventh in the NFL and tied for fifth in the AFC in third-down receptions (3)

— Tied for third in the NFL in scoring by non-kickers (12)

— Ninth in the NFL in most consecutive games with a reception (63)

Wide receiver Parris Campbell

— Sixth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in kickoff return average (22.0)

Tight end Jack Doyle

— Eighth in the NFL in highest catch percentage since 2013 (77.01)

Tight end Eric Ebron