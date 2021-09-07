Westfield's Jake Gilbert Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 3

Jake Gilbert of Westfield High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Sep 07, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Gilbert was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 6A, No. 5 Shamrocks won at Class 5A, No. 4 Zionsville, 42-21.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

  • Region 1: Adam Hudak – Hammond Central 
  • Region 2: Andy Dorrel – Culver Academy
  • Region 3: Paul Sade – Churubusco  
  • Region 4: Brett Lambert – North Judson 
  • Region 5: Jon Kirschner – Hamilton Heights
  • Region 6: Rob Gibson – Owen Valley
  • Region 7:Shane Clampitt – Speedway  
  • Region 9: Waylon Schenk – North Posey
  • Region 10: Gabe Johnson – Bloomington South

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

