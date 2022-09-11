WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

The Indianapolis Colts will host a free Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in downtown Indianapolis at Bottleworks District for the team's season opener at the Houston Texans today.
In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.
WHEN:: Sun., Sept. 11
10 a.m. - Watch Party begins
10 a.m.–5 p.m. - Activities open
- Drink specials
- Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- Live entertainment by DJ GNO
- Display of completed mural by local artist Koda Witsken
- Quarterback Passing Challenge
- Free Colts giveaways!
1 p.m. - Colts-Texans kickoff – live on big screens in Bottleworks District
WHERE: Bottleworks District, 856 Carrollton Ave.
NFL teams are permitted to host a limited number of road game watch parties per season. Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts.