WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

The Indianapolis Colts will host a free Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in downtown Indianapolis at Bottleworks District for the team's season opener at the Houston Texans today.

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

WHEN:: Sun., Sept. 11

10 a.m. - Watch Party begins

10 a.m.–5 p.m. - Activities open

Drink specials

Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders

Live entertainment by DJ GNO

Display of completed mural by local artist Koda Witsken

Quarterback Passing Challenge

Free Colts giveaways!

1 p.m. - Colts-Texans kickoff – live on big screens in Bottleworks District

WHERE: Bottleworks District, 856 Carrollton Ave.