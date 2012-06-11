WAYNE HONORED FOR EXCELLENCE

Colts WR Reggie Wayne will receive the Excellence in Sports Award presented by Indiana Black Expo at their Corporate Luncheon on Friday, July 20.

INDIANAPOLIS – Five-time NFL Pro Bowl WR Reggie Wayne will receive the Excellence in Sports Award as presented by Indiana Black Expo (IBE) at their Corporate Luncheon on Friday, July 20, 2012. The luncheon will take place at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Excellence in Sports honor is reserved for athletes who have not only achieved significant accolades for themselves, but through their personal commitment and outstanding leadership, have encouraged the pursuit of sports achievement and excellence in others.

"The exemplary gamesmanship of No. 87 [Wayne] along with his impeccable character has inspired countless followers," said Indiana Black Expo, Inc. President and CEO Tanya Bell.

The 33-year-old New Orleans-born Wayne is a graduate of the University of Miami where he started all four years and is the all-time leader in total receptions (173), a close second in receiving yards (2,510) and one of only three players in school history to record 20 career TDs – distinctions that earned induction into his alma mater's Hall of Fame.

Wayne's contribution to the Indianapolis Colts over the past 12 years assisted the team in earning a Super Bowl victory in 2006 against the Chicago Bears, and prevailing as AFC Champion in 2009. Despite his successful gridiron feats, Bell said recognition of Wayne is as much for his service off the field as his competitive brilliance.

The Colts veteran has motivated others to make catches of their own through a broad range of community and charitable service. Throughout his career, Wayne has shared the gift of attending a Colts home game with thousands of Central Indiana youth who may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience an NFL game. He also co-sponsors a Celebrity Basketball game during every IBE Summer Celebration. This year, the hoops exhibition will take place Saturday, July 21, at the Indiana Convention Center, amongst other IBE activities for youth and teen enrichment.

The IBE Corporate Luncheon highlights the IBE 42nd Annual Summer Celebration.

Wayne will be honored at this year's luncheon amongst other celebrities who have excelled in their profession and service to others. Honorees announced to date include legendary actor, recording artist and activist Harry Belafonte along with movie and television star Pam Grier.

Tickets to attend the IBE Corporate Luncheon honoring Reggie Wayne on July 20, at the Indiana Convention Center are available to purchase online at www.indianablackexpo.com.

About IBE Summer Celebration:Summer Celebration is an 11-day exposition where visitors experience a wide variety of top notch accommodations, venues and restaurants. Summer Celebration provides participants with the nation's most respected and sought after artists, celebrities, businesses, government and community leaders. From music entertainment to business enhancement workshops; kid's activities to shopper's one-stop destination; cultural arts exhibits to health fairs and more - we've got it all.

About Indiana Black Expo, Inc.:Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE) is a year-round, multifaceted community service organization with 12 chapters around the state of Indiana. IBE is known for its two major fund raisers, Summer Celebration and Circle City Classic. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit is governed by a board of directors comprised of individual and community leaders from around the state of Indiana and employs a full-time staff. The mission is to be an effective voice and vehicle for the social and economic advancement of African-Americans. For more information, visit www.indianablackexpo.com .

