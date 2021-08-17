How to Watch: Colts @ Vikings

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings for their second preseason game. The game time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The contest will mark the 11th all-time preseason matchup between the teams, with the Vikings leading the series 6-4. On Aug. 14, 2009, Indianapolis hosted Minnesota and was defeated, 13-3.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: FOX 59
(Fans outside of the local market can watch with NFL Game Pass)
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
WATCH ON MOBILE
Fans in-market* can live stream the game with their mobile phones on Colts.com
Live streaming via the Colts mobile app will become available later in the preseason.
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Out of Market?
Watch live out-of-market preseason games with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
- Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
- Postgame Analysts: Casey Vallier, Bill Brooks and Barry Krauss
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.