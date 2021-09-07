How to Watch: Seahawks @ Colts

In-Market

Colts Mobile App: In-market fans can watch Colts games on their mobile phones with the Colts App (iOS and Android). Make sure you have the latest version of the Colts app for the best gameday experience. Available in the App Store and Google Play.

Colts.com: Fans with Apple mobile devices can watch Colts games on Colts.com via Safari web. Android users can watch in-market Colts games via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Out of Market?

Out-of-market fans can watch NFL games in their broadcast area via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

NFL Game Pass: Replay every game all season and never miss a moment with the full broadcast version. Or, replay an entire game in ~45 minutes with condensed games.