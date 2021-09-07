How To Watch

Presented by

How to Watch: Seahawks @ Colts

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 12th 2021 (Week 1).

Sep 07, 2021 at 10:05 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Get Your Tickets for Seahawks @ Colts!
Don't forget to download the NEW Colts Mobile App for the best gameday experience.

g1_sea_1920x1080-REVISED

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Seattle Seahawks in their 2021 regular season opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 13th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 7-5. On Oct. 1, 2017, Seattle hosted and defeated Indianapolis, 46- 18.

After wins against Carolina, Minnesota and Detroit, the Colts finished the preseason undefeated for just the sixth time in franchise history (1965, 1966, 1969, 1989, 1994).

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: FOX (Check the broadcast map)
  • Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
  • Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
  • Sideline: Sara Walsh

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-Market

Colts Mobile App: In-market fans can watch Colts games on their mobile phones with the Colts App (iOS and Android). Make sure you have the latest version of the Colts app for the best gameday experience. Available in the App Store and Google Play.

Colts.com: Fans with Apple mobile devices can watch Colts games on Colts.com via Safari web. Android users can watch in-market Colts games via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Out of Market?

Out-of-market fans can watch NFL games in their broadcast area via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

NFL Game Pass: Replay every game all season and never miss a moment with the full broadcast version. Or, replay an entire game in ~45 minutes with condensed games.

Plus, you can listen to live gameday audio, watch NFL programming and much more.

Sign up for a 7 day free trial

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Colts @ Lions

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions on Friday, August 27th 2021 (Preseason Game 3).
news

How to Watch: Colts @ Vikings

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 21th 2021 (Preseason Game 2).
news

How to Watch: Panthers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers on Sunday, August 15th 2021 (Preseason Game 1).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Bills - AFC Wild Card Round

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 9th 2020 (AFC Wild Card Round).
news

How to Watch Jaguars @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 3rd (Week 17).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Steelers

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 27th (Week 16).
news

How to Watch Texans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 20th (Week 15).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Raiders

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 13th (Week 14).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Texans

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans on Sunday, December 6th (Week 13).
news

How to Watch Titans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 29th (Week 12).
news

How to Watch Packers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 22nd (Week 11).
2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

Join us as we open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium! Limited tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising