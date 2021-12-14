How to Watch: Patriots @ Colts

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots in Week 15. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Lucas Oil Stadium. GET TICKETS
The contest will mark the 77th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Patriots leading the series at 48-28. In their last matchup on Oct. 4, 2018, New England hosted and defeated Indianapolis, 38-24.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: FOX/NFL Network (Check the broadcast map)
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
- Sideline: Pam Oliver
- Sideline: Kristina Pink
WATCH ON MOBILE
In-Market
Colts Mobile App: In-market fans can watch Colts games on their mobile phones with the Colts App (iOS and Android). Make sure you have the latest version of the Colts app for the best gameday experience. Available in the App Store and Google Play.
Colts.com: Fans with Apple mobile devices can watch Colts games on Colts.com via Safari web. Android users can watch in-market Colts games via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Out of Market?
Out-of-market fans can stream NFL games in their broadcast area via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.
NFL Game Pass: Replay every game all season and never miss a moment with the full broadcast version. Or, replay an entire game in ~45 minutes with condensed games.
Plus, you can listen to live gameday audio, watch NFL programming and much more. Sign up for a 7 day free trial
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
National Radio coverage: Westwood One Sports
- Play-by-Play: Bill Rosinski
- Color Analyst: Mike Golic
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.