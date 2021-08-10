How To Watch

How to Watch: Panthers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers on Sunday, August 15th 2021 (Preseason Game 1).

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Carolina Panthers in their 2021 preseason opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the second all-time preseason matchup between the teams. On Aug. 9, 2008, Carolina hosted and defeated Indianapolis, 23-20.

Earlier in the week, the teams will participate in two joint practices on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. For more details on Colts Training Camp visit Colts.com/Camp.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: FOX 59
  • Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

WATCH ON MOBILE

Fans in-market* can live stream the game with their mobile phones on Colts.com

Live streaming via the Colts mobile app will become available later in the preseason.

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Out of Market?

Watch live out-of-market preseason games with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
  • Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
  • Postgame Analysts: Greg Rakestraw, Bill Brooks and Barry Krauss

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

