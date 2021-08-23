How to Watch: Colts @ Lions

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Detroit to face the Lions for their preseason finale. The game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27, at Ford Field.
The contest will mark the 23rd all-time preseason matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 13-8-1. On Aug. 13, 2017, Indianapolis hosted Detroit and was defeated, 24-10.
After wins against Carolina and Minnesota, the Colts have started 2-0 in the preseason for the first time since 1994.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: FOX 59
(Fans outside of the local market can watch with NFL Game Pass)
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
WATCH ON MOBILE
In-Market*
Live stream the game with your mobile phone on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
Make sure you have the latest version of the Colts app for the best gameday experience. Available in the App Store and Google Play.
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Out of Market?
Watch live out-of-market preseason games with NFL Game Pass.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Bill Brooks
- Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
- Postgame Analysts: Casey Vallier and Barry Krauss
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.