How to Watch: Colts @ Lions

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Detroit to face the Lions for their preseason finale. The game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27, at Ford Field.

The contest will mark the 23rd all-time preseason matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 13-8-1. On Aug. 13, 2017, Indianapolis hosted Detroit and was defeated, 24-10.

After wins against Carolina and Minnesota, the Colts have started 2-0 in the preseason for the first time since 1994.