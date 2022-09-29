Watch & Listen Live: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host Tennessee for their Week 4 matchup. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 55th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 35-19. In their last matchup, Indianapolis hosted Tennessee in Week 8 of 2021 and lost in overtime, 34-31.