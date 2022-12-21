Watch & Listen Live: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football)

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" (available on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM) and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30 (available on 97.1 HANK FM). Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game (available on 97.1 HANK FM and 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan once the Indiana Pacers game has concluded).

If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your wifi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.