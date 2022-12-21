Watch & Listen Live: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football)

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 16 matchup. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 26, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 28th all-time regular season contest between the teams, with the Chargers leading the series 17-10. In their last matchup, Indianapolis traveled to Los Angeles in Week 1 of 2019 and lost in overtime, 30-24.
WATCH ON TV
NATIONAL BROADCAST: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline: Lisa Salters
LOCAL BROADCAST: WISH will air Colts vs. Chargers in the Indianapolis area
WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+
LISTEN LIVE
National Radio coverage: Westwood One
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Color Analyst: Kurt Warner
Local Radio coverage: 97.1 HANK FM
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" (available on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM) and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30 (available on 97.1 HANK FM). Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game (available on 97.1 HANK FM and 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan once the Indiana Pacers game has concluded).
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
