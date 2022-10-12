How To Watch

Watch & Listen Live: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 16th 2022 (Week 6).

Oct 12, 2022 at 03:24 PM
Colts.com

how to watch jaguars at colts 2022

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host Jacksonville in their Week 6 matchup. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 44th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 26-17.

Find tickets to Sunday's game on Ticketmaster.

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
  • Color Analyst: James Lofton
  • Sideline: Michael Grady

WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+

Watch live live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Sign up for a free trial today.

➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

➡️ List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

Radio streaming information:

  • On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
  • Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
  • NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?

If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.

INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.

