Watch & Listen Live: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to New York for their Week 17 matchup against the Giants. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1, at MetLife Stadium. The contest will mark just the 17th all-time regular season contest between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 10-6. In their last matchup, Indianapolis hosted the Giants in Week 16 of 2018 and won 28-27.