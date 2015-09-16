VIP Tailgate from Bullseye Event Group

VIP TAILGATE FEATURES:

Located at The Crane Bay event center, opens three hours prior to kickoff

Premium buffet provided by Morton's The Steakhouse

Menu includes: Morton's 6 oz. Filets, Pulled Pork Sliders, Prime Cheeseburger Sliders, Parmesan Truffle Matchstick Fries, Cornbread and Key Lime Pie

Open, top-shelf cocktail bar hosted by Fuzzy's Vodka

Open premium bottled beer and wine bars

Refreshments from Coca-Cola

Visits from Colts cheerleaders, former Colts players and NFL alumni

Climate controlled lounge seating with soft leather couches

Live broadcast site of ESPN 1070's The Fan with JMV and Big Joe Staysniak

Pre-game HD TV coverage

Microsoft gaming area featuring 12 Xbox play stations featuring Madden

Live auction on amazing signed Indianapolis Colts memorabilia

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group is a pioneer in the ticket and travel industry. Our team began in 1988 and has helped the industry evolve into the $16 billion business it is today. As our business has grown over the past 25 years so have our relationships and credibility with our clients. This tenure ensures you the best purchasing experience, deliverability and peace of mind when choosing to attend these iconic events. We have been regarded as the most cost effective, user friendly and customizable ticket and travel group in the industry. We are communicators and will speak credibly to any ticket and travel option of interest.

What we have learned in Major US sporting events is there is a greater need for just a game ticket, so in 1997 we began selling packages inclusive of the best hotels, the best hospitality and the best entertainment. We offer the ultimate turnkey sports package options and remove the laborious process of sourcing your land travel needs. Further, we have the ability to custom design any package for any group size. If there is interest beyond the standard advertised package, please tell us and we will customize it to your specific interest. Interested in a more private setting? Bullseye Event Group has many Luxury Suites and Boxes for the Super Bowl and most sporting events in the United States.