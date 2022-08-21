Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, will launch a new collection of vintage Colts gear for the 2022 season on Sat., August 27.

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday:

In-store , at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning at 9 a.m. , or

, at the at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning at , or Online, at shop.Colts.com, beginning at 12 p.m.

Fans can sign up here to be first in line to preview and purchase the new line.

What's more, Homefield will showcase items from the collection this week on Instagram (@HomefieldApparel) and Twitter (@Homefieldapparl) leading up to on-sale on August 27.