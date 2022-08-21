Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Aug 21, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, will launch a new collection of vintage Colts gear for the 2022 season on Sat., August 27.

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday:

Fans can sign up here to be first in line to preview and purchase the new line.

What's more, Homefield will showcase items from the collection this week on Instagram (@HomefieldApparel) and Twitter (@Homefieldapparl) leading up to on-sale on August 27.

"We're excited to work with a homegrown company in Homefield to offer this new line of Colts gear for our fans this season," said Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Vice President of Marketing. "This collaboration between two strong Indiana brands will help get our fans excited for the 2022 season and truly showcase the spirit and passion of Colts Nation year-round."

