Colts Release Week 3 Unofficial Depth Chart For Falcons Matchup

» No differences this week compared to last week. But we did see two players — E.J. Speed and Tyquan Lewis — make their 2019 debuts last Sunday in the win over the Titans. Speed played 11 snaps in his NFL debut, all on special teams, while the second-year defensive tackle/end Lewis played 32 snaps on defense, finishing with one tackle.

» Head coach Frank Reich said Monday the team continues to monitor the status of starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who has been out almost two months with a knee injury; he had a minor knee procedure done during training camp. "We are hoping for continued progress," Reich said of Sheard. "He did get the one day last week where he was able to do just a little bit and work out a little bit on the side. So we might anticipate him taking a next step and being out there a little bit this week."