Colts Release Week 3 Unofficial Depth Chart For Falcons Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) on Sunday play host to the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) in their 2019 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Falcons matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg
— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg
— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark
— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers
— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer
— TE: Eric Ebron, Hale Hentges
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Williams, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» The only change from last week's unofficial depth chart takes into account the loss of Devin Funchess, who was placed on injured reserve with a clavicle injury. That slides Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers up at the second wide receiver position.
» Running back Jonathan Williams was able to return to practice last week, but continued to be held out for a second straight game due to a rib injury. Jordan Wilkins took advantage of his opportunities against the Titans, meanwhile, finishing with a team-best five carries for 82 yards, including a career-long rush of 55 yards in the fourth quarter that set up Indy's game-winning touchdown one play later. It'll be interesting to see how the running back position is handled once Williams is cleared for game action.
———————
DEFENSE
— DE: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay
— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart
— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Jihad Ward
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu
— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke
— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Ryan Lewis
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis
— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week. But we did see two players — E.J. Speed and Tyquan Lewis — make their 2019 debuts last Sunday in the win over the Titans. Speed played 11 snaps in his NFL debut, all on special teams, while the second-year defensive tackle/end Lewis played 32 snaps on defense, finishing with one tackle.
» Head coach Frank Reich said Monday the team continues to monitor the status of starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who has been out almost two months with a knee injury; he had a minor knee procedure done during training camp. "We are hoping for continued progress," Reich said of Sheard. "He did get the one day last week where he was able to do just a little bit and work out a little bit on the side. So we might anticipate him taking a next step and being out there a little bit this week."
———————
SPECIALISTS
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— PK: Adam Vinatieri
— H: Rigoberto Sanchez
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Parris Campbell, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
Notes:
» One major difference on this week's unofficial depth chart is rookie Parris Campbell officially now appears as the team's top kick returner. It's a role Campbell has played the first two weeks of the season; so far he's had four kickoff returns for 82 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per return.