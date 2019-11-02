T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Steelers; Three Questionable

Who's In, Who's Out

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers; cornerback Pierre Desir, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Justin Houston are questionable.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Three players — cornerback Pierre Desir, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Justin Houston — are labeled as questionable.

RULED OUT

» Hilton (calf) first appeared on the injury report Wednesday; he was limited that day, and did not participate in Thursday's practice. Reich said today that Hilton — the Colts' leading receiver with 32 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns — is initially expected to miss three to four weeks. With Hilton ruled out Sunday against the Steelers, then Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain or Ashton Dulin could all see added snaps; the team also has two wide receivers, Marcus Johnson and Chad Williams, on its practice squad if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Desir has been battling a nagging hamstring injury suffered in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After the bye week, he did not practice leading up to the team's Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, but was able to play, logging seven tackles and two passes defensed, as well as his first interception of the season. Last week, however, Desir missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday, but was ultimately unable to go against the Denver Broncos. Desir also did not practice all three days this week as was originally labeled as doubtful on Friday before being upgraded to questionable on Saturday. If he is unable to play again or is limited this Sunday against the Steelers, then Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Quincy Wilson or Shakial Taylor could get added snaps at cornerback.

» Hooker (knee) first appeared on the injury report Thursday; he was limited in practice that day, and did not practice on Friday. The third-year safety missed three games — Weeks 4, 5 and 7 — this season with a knee injury suffered Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but returned last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and logged five tackles. If Hooker is limited or can't play this Sunday against the Steelers, then, depending on his status, Khari Willis, as well as George Odum and Rolan Milligan could all see added time at safety alongside starter Clayton Geathers.

» Houston (calf) first appeared on the injury report Thursday; he was limited in practice that day, and did not practice on Friday. The nine-year veteran this season leads the Colts with five sacks; he has 19 tackles in all (six for a loss) with nine quarterback hits and one fumble recovery. If Houston is limited or can't play Sunday against the Steelers, then Ben Banogu, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Margus Hunt or Tyquan Lewis could all see added snaps at defensive end; the team also has 2019 sixth-round pick Gerri Green on its practice squad if needed.

——————

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related; rest); CB Pierre Desir (hamstring; questionable); S Clayton Geathers (not injury related; rest); WR T.Y. Hilton (calf; out); S Malik Hooker (knee; questionable); DE Justin Houston (calf; questionable)

» Limited: N/A

» Full: DT/DE Denico Autry (neck); DT Carl Davis (hamstring); TE Eric Ebron (ankle); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle); CB Kenny Moore II (knee); G/C Quenton Nelson (hip/neck); DE Jabaal Sheard (foot); S Khari Willis (foot)

