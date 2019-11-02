T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Steelers; Three Questionable

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Desir has been battling a nagging hamstring injury suffered in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After the bye week, he did not practice leading up to the team's Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, but was able to play, logging seven tackles and two passes defensed, as well as his first interception of the season. Last week, however, Desir missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday, but was ultimately unable to go against the Denver Broncos. Desir also did not practice all three days this week as was originally labeled as doubtful on Friday before being upgraded to questionable on Saturday. If he is unable to play again or is limited this Sunday against the Steelers, then Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Quincy Wilson or Shakial Taylor could get added snaps at cornerback.

» Hooker (knee) first appeared on the injury report Thursday; he was limited in practice that day, and did not practice on Friday. The third-year safety missed three games — Weeks 4, 5 and 7 — this season with a knee injury suffered Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but returned last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and logged five tackles. If Hooker is limited or can't play this Sunday against the Steelers, then, depending on his status, Khari Willis, as well as George Odum and Rolan Milligan could all see added time at safety alongside starter Clayton Geathers.