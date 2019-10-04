Five Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Chiefs; Five Others Questionable

» Campbell, according to Reich, underwent a procedure today for an abdominal injury suffered late in the second quarter of last Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium, though he was able to return to the game. He was targeted eight times in all in the game and have five receptions for 25 yards, but the team decided to utilize Zach Pascal at kick returner in the second half. Campbell did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice. Depending on the status of top receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is on the injury report with a quad injury, Campbell being out against the Chiefs just means added reps for Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers, as well as Ashton Dulin, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster a week ago and made his NFL debut against the Raiders. Other immediate options at the wide receiver position, should the Colts need them in a scenario without Campbell and/or No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), are Marcus Johnson and Chad Williams, both of whom are on the practice squad.

» Geathers played all 67 defensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Raiders in Indy, but Reich said the veteran safety started feeling concussion-like symptoms after the game, and he was subsequently placed in the league's concussion protocol. Geathers then did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. With Malik Hooker, the Colts' other starter at safety, out with a knee injury, the Colts are currently left with three safeties on their roster for Sunday's game against the Chiefs: Khari Willis, George Odum and Rolan Milligan. Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also said cornerback Quincy Wilson could be a candidate to move back to safety if needed.

» Hooker suffered a knee injury during last Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons. He re-entered the game in the second half, but Reich said on Monday that the team expects Hooker to miss "a few weeks" before getting back on the field. Rookie Khari Willis stepped in for Hooker last week at free safety against the Raiders, and had nine tackles (one for a loss) and a pass defensed as he played all 67 defensive snaps.

» Lewis suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Falcons and did not return. With Lewis, a versatile second-year lineman, out of the rotation against the Raiders, the Colts used a rotation of Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Margus Hunt and Jihad Ward; but the team on Tuesday signed defensive tackle Trevon Coley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and waived Ward. Coley, 25, has played in 31 games with 29 starts in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18), and combined to collect 80 total tackles (11 for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, while also causing a safety.