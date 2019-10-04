Five Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Chiefs; Five Others Questionable

Who's In, Who's Out

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today announced that five players — wide receiver Parris Campbell, safety Clayton Geathers, safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis — have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Five other players are questionable for the game.

Five other players — wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, running back Marlon Mack, safety Rolan Milligan, linebacker Anthony Walker and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin — are questionable for Sunday's game, meanwhile.

» Campbell, according to Reich, underwent a procedure today for an abdominal injury suffered late in the second quarter of last Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium, though he was able to return to the game. He was targeted eight times in all in the game and have five receptions for 25 yards, but the team decided to utilize Zach Pascal at kick returner in the second half. Campbell did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice. Depending on the status of top receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is on the injury report with a quad injury, Campbell being out against the Chiefs just means added reps for Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers, as well as Ashton Dulin, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster a week ago and made his NFL debut against the Raiders. Other immediate options at the wide receiver position, should the Colts need them in a scenario without Campbell and/or No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), are Marcus Johnson and Chad Williams, both of whom are on the practice squad.

» Geathers played all 67 defensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Raiders in Indy, but Reich said the veteran safety started feeling concussion-like symptoms after the game, and he was subsequently placed in the league's concussion protocol. Geathers then did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. With Malik Hooker, the Colts' other starter at safety, out with a knee injury, the Colts are currently left with three safeties on their roster for Sunday's game against the Chiefs: Khari Willis, George Odum and Rolan Milligan. Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also said cornerback Quincy Wilson could be a candidate to move back to safety if needed.

» Hooker suffered a knee injury during last Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons. He re-entered the game in the second half, but Reich said on Monday that the team expects Hooker to miss "a few weeks" before getting back on the field. Rookie Khari Willis stepped in for Hooker last week at free safety against the Raiders, and had nine tackles (one for a loss) and a pass defensed as he played all 67 defensive snaps.

» Lewis suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Falcons and did not return. With Lewis, a versatile second-year lineman, out of the rotation against the Raiders, the Colts used a rotation of Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Margus Hunt and Jihad Ward; but the team on Tuesday signed defensive tackle Trevon Coley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and waived Ward. Coley, 25, has played in 31 games with 29 starts in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18), and combined to collect 80 total tackles (11 for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, while also causing a safety.

» Leonard will miss his third straight game with a concussion. He began feeling symptoms following the Colts' Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and Reich said while Leonard was a limited participant in all three practices this week, he wouldn't be able to pass the steps required to clear the league's concussion protocol by Sunday's game. With Leonard out, the Colts have shifted MIKE linebacker Anthony Walker into his place at WILL linebacker, while rookie Bobby Okereke has gotten his first two career starts at MIKE linebacker. Fellow rookie E.J. Speed has also seen his defensive snaps pick up considerably the last two weeks at the SAM linebacker spot.

» Hilton re-aggravated a quad injury just before halftime of the Colts' Week 3 victory over the Falcons, and then missed last week's game against the Raiders. He sat out Wednesday's practice, but was able to return to the practice field in a limited role on Thursday. Without Hilton — who is tied for the league lead with four receiving touchdowns this season — the Colts last week saw an increase in snaps for Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers, while Ashton Dulin, who was elevated to the active roster to the practice squad late last week, made his NFL debut against the Raiders and logged his first three offensive snaps. With Campbell out, and if Hilton is limited or unable to play Sunday in Kansas City, the team could explore the possibility of signing wide receivers Marcus Johnson or Chad Williams from its practice squad.

» Mack suffered an ankle injury in the second half of last Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Raiders, and he did not log any carries in the fourth quarter. Mack then did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participany Friday. If Mack — who is sixth in the NFL with 338 rushing yards — is limited or out Sunday against the Chiefs, then the team could give Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins added carries; Jonathan Williams, who missed the early portion of the season with a rib injury, could also be active for the first time this season if needed.

» Milligan first appeared on the injury report Friday with a knee injury. He has played a special teams-only role in the team's last two games against the Raiders and the Falcons, but if he's able to play Sunday he could get in the rotation at safety against the Chiefs with starters Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers out. New starter Khari Willis and George Odum are the only other options currently on the roster at safety, while cornerback Quincy Wilson could also get into the mix at the position, as well.

» Walker first appeared on the injury report Friday with a shoulder injury. Typically the Colts' starter at the MIKE linebacker position, Walker has been taking over at WILL linebacker for Darius Leonard (concussion) the past two weeks, with rookie Bobby Okereke sliding in at MIKE linebacker. If Walker is limited or unable to play Sunday, then Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed are all candidates to get added reps; the team also has second-year linebacker Skai Moore on its practice squad.

» Ya-Sin initially showed up on the Colts' injury report with a hip injury on Thursday, when he was a limited participant, and he did not participate Friday. The rookie cornerback this season has played in all four games with two starts, and has 11 tackles and one pass defensed. Should Ya-Sin be limited or out Sunday against the Chiefs, look for No. 1 corner Pierre Desir — who was coming off a hamstring injury last week and played just 34 percent of the defensive snaps — to possibly get back to a larger workload, while the team could also turn to Quincy Wilson or Marvell Tell III at cornerback alongside starter Kenny Moore II. The team has two cornerbacks, Deante Burton and Shakial Taylor, on its practice squad.

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (not injury related; rest); WR Parris Campbell (abdominal; out); T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related; rest); S Clayton Geathers (concussion; out); S Malik Hooker (knee; out); DE Justin Houston (not injury related; rest); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle; out); CB Rock Ya-Sin (hip; questionable)

» Limited: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad; questionable); LB Darius Leonard (concussion; out); S Rolan Milligan (knee; questionable)

» Full: RB Marlon Mack (ankle; questionable); DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related; rest); LB Anthony Walker (shoulder; questionable)

