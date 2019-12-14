Who's In, Who's Out

Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that cornerback Kenny Moore II is the only player ruled out of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints; wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, is a gametime decision, while cornerback Pierre Desir is also ruled questionable.

Dec 14, 2019 at 02:39 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled out of Monday's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, will be a gametime decision, while cornerback Pierre Desir is also ruled questionable.

RULED OUT

» Moore II suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans; he was initially ruled questionable to return, but did not end up getting back to the field. He sat out practice all of last week and missed Indy's Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he missed all three practices this week, as well. With Moore II out again on Monday against the Saints, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III or Quincy Wilson to pick up snaps at outside cornerback, and safety Rolan Milligan to possibly move up to get some action at slot cornerback in Moore II's place. Indy also has cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on its practice squad if needed.

——————

GAMETIME DECISION/QUESTIONABLE

» Desir (groin) initially appeared on the Colts' injury report on Thursday, their first day of practice to prepare for Monday night's game against the Saints; he was a limited participant in that day's session, was limited on Friday and then a full participant on Saturday. If Desir, the Colts' top cornerback, is limited or inactive against New Orleans, look for rookies Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III, as well as Quincy Wilson, to be in line for more opportunities lining up against the likes of Saints top receiver Michael Thomas, who leads all NFL players with 121 receptions and 1,424 receiving yards. Indy also has cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on its practice squad if needed.

» Hilton initially suffered a calf injury during a non-contact portion of practice on Oct. 30, causing him to miss the Colts' next three games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was able to return to play a limited role Week 12 against the Houston Texans, playing 25 offensive snaps and catching three passes for 18 yards, but general manager Chris Ballard announced Nov. 28 that Hilton suffered a setback with his calf during practice and was now considered week-to-week, causing him to miss the team's last two games against the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Hilton — who returned to practice this week as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday and is officially ruled questionable — is limited or misses his third straight contest Monday against the Saints, look for Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chad Williams, Ashton Dulin and the recently-signed Dontrelle Inman to get added snaps at wide receiver.

——————

Injury report

Here is Saturday's practice report, with their designation for Monday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (not injury related; rest); T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related; rest); S Clayton Geathers (not injury related; rest); WR T.Y. Hilton (calf; questionable); DE Justin Houston (not injury related; rest); CB Kenny Moore II (ankle; out); DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related; rest)

» Limited: N/A

» Full: T/G Le'Raven Clark (not injury related); CB Pierre Desir (groin; questionable)

