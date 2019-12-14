Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision

» Desir (groin) initially appeared on the Colts' injury report on Thursday, their first day of practice to prepare for Monday night's game against the Saints; he was a limited participant in that day's session, was limited on Friday and then a full participant on Saturday. If Desir, the Colts' top cornerback, is limited or inactive against New Orleans, look for rookies Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III, as well as Quincy Wilson, to be in line for more opportunities lining up against the likes of Saints top receiver Michael Thomas, who leads all NFL players with 121 receptions and 1,424 receiving yards. Indy also has cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on its practice squad if needed.

» Hilton initially suffered a calf injury during a non-contact portion of practice on Oct. 30, causing him to miss the Colts' next three games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was able to return to play a limited role Week 12 against the Houston Texans, playing 25 offensive snaps and catching three passes for 18 yards, but general manager Chris Ballard announced Nov. 28 that Hilton suffered a setback with his calf during practice and was now considered week-to-week, causing him to miss the team's last two games against the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Hilton — who returned to practice this week as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday and is officially ruled questionable — is limited or misses his third straight contest Monday against the Saints, look for Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chad Williams, Ashton Dulin and the recently-signed Dontrelle Inman to get added snaps at wide receiver.