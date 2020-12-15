Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

» The shuffle along the Colts' offensive line in last Sunday's huge Week 14 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders was really one of the more notable storylines in terms of the depth chart/playing time. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo suffered that sprained MCL early in the second quarter of the Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans and didn't return, and ended up missing the following week's win on the road against the Texans, and somehow was able to figure out a way to return against the Raiders. But very early in the ballgame, Castonzo was seen walking to the locker room with team trainers, causing a bit of a shuffle up front. First, the Colts utilized reserve Chaz Green at left tackle, and then on their next drive, they really mixed things up. Quenton Nelson, Indy's First-Team All-Pro left guard the last two seasons, moved over to left tackle for the first time in his career (according to Pro Football Focus, Nelson never even played a single left tackle snap while at Notre Dame), and then veteran Joey Hunt, who had spent most of the season on the practice squad, filled in at left guard. That reworked left side of the offensive line held its own — the Raiders threw the kitchen sink at them to try to get pressure, but to no avail — until Castonzo was eventually able to return.