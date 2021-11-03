Colts Rule Out WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets

The Colts will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (calf) for Thursday night's primetime game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Additionally, left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) is questionable to play.

Hilton has six catches for 96 yards in two games with the Colts this season, while Willis has two interceptions and 1 1/2 sacks in seven games in 2021.

The Colts held walk-throughs on Monday and Tuesday, and this week's daily practice reports were only an estimation of a player's participation if there were a practice.