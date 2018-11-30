Two Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — Back in Week 5, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that seven — yes, seven — players were ruled out prior to the team's game that week against the New England Patriots; another two players were downgraded to out prior to kickoff.

Eight weeks later, that "out" list has shrunken down to just two players.

Reich announced today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are the only players that will be ruled out of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Just one other player, running back Marlon Mack, is awaiting final clearance from an independent neurologist so that he can play in Sunday's key AFC South Divisional matchup, Reich said.

» Alie-Cox suffered a calf injury in practice last Thursday and has not been on the field since, missing last Sunday's Week 12 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The first-year tight end had really been taking off in recent weeks, catching his first two-career touchdowns Weeks 8 and 10. On the season, Alie-Cox — a college basketball player at VCU who prior to last year hadn't played organized football since his freshman year in high school — has six receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

» Kelly, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 11 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and hasn't been able to return to the game or practice field since, also missing the Dolphins game. Reich has indicated the team is taking more of a day-to-day approach with Kelly's injury. Evan Boehm is set to earn his second straight start at center in his place on Sunday.

» Mack suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's game against Miami, and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol. He was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, however, and now awaits final clearance to be able to play Sunday. The Colts' top running back, Mack this season has 109 carries for 556 yards (5.1 yards-per-carry average) and four touchdowns.

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (calf; out); S Clayton Geathers (knee); S Malik Hooker (hip); C Ryan Kelly (knee; out); S Mike Mitchell (calf; questionable); WR Chester Rogers (groin; questionable); DE Jabaal Sheard (ankle).

» Limited: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin); TE Erik Swoope (knee; questionable)