Injury Updates: Colts To Wait And See On Trey Burton; Kemoko Turay Out At Least Six Games

What’s the latest on the injury front as the Indianapolis Colts enter Week 1 of the regular season? Here’s the latest on tight end Trey Burton (calf), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).

Sep 07, 2020 at 10:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

082420_tc-prax-burton
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it's a new starting quarterback and a some exciting rookies on the offensive side of the ball, a new, dominating presence up front leading the way for a young and talented defensive unit or a brand new kicker handling field goals and extra points, there are plenty of storylines to watch as the Indianapolis Colts enter the first week of the 2020 regular season.

Fortunately for the Colts, the injury report is not among the more notable storylines as the team prepares for Sunday's season opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But that doesn't mean there aren't at least a few injury-related items that bear monitoring for the team over the next few weeks.

Here's the latest on tight end Trey Burton, defensive end Kemoko Turay and defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

New IR rules

First off, it's important to note some new rules regarding injured reserve that the league put in place specifically for the 2020 season:

» Previously, teams could designate up to two players to return from IR each season; the new CBA that was ratified by the NFLPA earlier this year increased that number to three return-from IR players per season for each team moving forward. But the league granted much more flexibility in this area for this year only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, teams may return an unlimited number of players as long as they are on the regular season roster and placed on IR no sooner than 4 p.m. ET yesterday.

» Another change just for this year: in any other season, players who are put on IR have to sit out at least eight games before they can return from practice; from there, the team has 21 days to decide whether to return that player to the active roster or revert them to IR for the remainder of the season. This year only, those on IR have to sit out just three games before they can return to practice (the 21-day rule thereafter remains).

Updates

» Burton suffered a calf injury in the Colts' second training camp scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 29. Head coach Frank Reich had mentioned last week that the initial belief was Burton would miss at least the first couple weeks of the regular season, so now the team is trying to nail down a more exact potential return date due to the roster implications.

General manager Chris Ballard said Sunday the team is going to give the situation a little more time to develop before making a decision. If the Colts do not place Burton on IR, then he'll remain on the active roster and be on the inactive list on gameday until he returns; if the Colts do place Burton on IR, then he has to sit out at least three games.

Burton, who signed a reported one-year free agent deal with the Colts this offseason, had emerged as a favorite target of new quarterback Philip Rivers' throughout training camp. While the team also returns Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox this season, the team on Saturday claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles to help add depth at the position until Burton can return.

» Turay suffered a broken ankle Week 5 last season late in the Colts' road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs; the injury was serious enough to require major surgery. He entered training camp this year on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but was unable to get back on the practice field. On Saturday, the Colts placed Turay on the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he won't count against the active roster, but he will be required to sit out at least the first six games of the season.

Ballard said Sunday that Turay has worked hard in his recovery and rehab work to get himself into position to return to the field, but that the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for Turay to fully rehab his injury earlier this year. So because he's still feeling a little bit of pain and isn't ready to return to the practice field, the team wants to give Turay the appropriate amount of time to get right as he hits the nine-month post-surgery mark.

"Just, at the end of the day, he's not ready. And we're not going to put a guy out there that's not ready," Ballard said. "So we're going to shoot for six weeks from now to try to get him back. He's still having some pain in that ankle. He's rehabbing hit butt off and working his butt off — trainers are doing a really good job with him. But he's just not there yet."

At the time of his injury last season, Turay had become one of the more productive pass rushers in the NFL for the first few weeks of the year. He had five tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five quarterback hits and eight hurries, and after Week 5 he was tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded edge defender, while his 91.0 pass-rush grade trailed only Watt and the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.

» Day's injury status is a little more cut-and-dry. He suffered a knee injury early in training camp that required a procedure, Reich said, and never was able to participate in any of the team's fully-padded practices.

Day was placed on IR on Sunday, meaning he has to sit out at least the first three games of the season.

The fifth-year Notre Dame product — and Indianapolis native — also reportedly signed a one-year free agent deal with the Colts this offseason to help bolster the interior of the defensive line. With Day on IR for at least the first few weeks, look for DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis and Taylor Stallworth to handle the load up front.

The Colts also have three defensive tackles — rookies Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor — on their practice squad if needed.

Related Content

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich on Sunday spoke with local reporters via video conference. What did they have to have to say about the moves the team made this weekend to get to its initial 53-man roster, injury updates on Trey Burton and Kemoko Turay, how Rodrigo Blankenship was able to claim the kicking battle and more?
Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad
news

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed tackle Chaz Green, placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day on injured reserve and signed 14 players to their practice squad.
Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]
news

Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to their first 53-man version to start the 2020 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?
Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green
news

Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Chaz Green.
Colts Set To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Week 1 Roster For 22nd Straight Season
news

Colts Set To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Week 1 Roster For 22nd Straight Season

The Indianapolis Colts saw their streak of at least one undrafted free agent making their initial 53-man roster reach 22 straight years on Saturday, as Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made the cut.
Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts
news

Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday faced a 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut their 80-man preseason roster to 53 players heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. What moves did the team make?
Colts Mailbag: Final Thoughts Before Saturday's Final Roster Cuts, Who Will Make Year 2 Leap, Is Philip Rivers A Top-10 Quarterback?
news

Colts Mailbag: Final Thoughts Before Saturday's Final Roster Cuts, Who Will Make Year 2 Leap, Is Philip Rivers A Top-10 Quarterback?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about Saturday's final roster cuts, which Year 2 players are due for a big leap, Kemoko Turay's Week 1 availability, whether Philip Rivers can be a top-10 quarterbacl and much more.
Colts To Host Up To 2,500 Fans For Sept. 20 Home Opener Against Vikings
news

Colts To Host Up To 2,500 Fans For Sept. 20 Home Opener Against Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that they will host a maximum of 2,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's home opener on Sun., Sept. 20 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The attendance number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Ryan Kelly On Contract Extension: 'There's Nowhere Else I'd Rather Be'
news

Ryan Kelly On Contract Extension: 'There's Nowhere Else I'd Rather Be'

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly talked to local reporters via video conference on Thursday night, just after signing a reported four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid center in the league. What was Kelly's initial reaction to the big news?
Colts Sign Center Ryan Kelly To Contract Extension
news

Colts Sign Center Ryan Kelly To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly to a contract extension. Kelly, 27, has played in 51 games with the team since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Colts Chatter: Danny Pinter Moving All Over The Line; Anthony Walker Excited For DeForest Buckner
news

Colts Chatter: Danny Pinter Moving All Over The Line; Anthony Walker Excited For DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter and linebacker Anthony Walker talked to local reporters today via video conference. What did Pinter have to say about already logging snaps at several positions along the offensive line? Why is Anthony Walker so excited about the addition of DeForest Buckner? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Advertising