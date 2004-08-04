Training Camp Quotes Following PM Practice

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the night practice crowd) *Training Camp *

"Yeah, it was a great crowd. It's nice for the people that work during the day and want to get out and see us, and can't. To be able to come and bring your family out, I think it's a really nice evening. Our players did a good job before practice and afterwards interacting with the crowd, so it helps."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the young guys are coming along one week in)

"They are. They're working hard. They're listening to the vets. I think we've got some veterans setting a great example and so far, so good."

DB-MIKE DOSS (on training camp so far)

"I feel pretty good. I'm more relaxed this year and I'm just getting ready for the season that's a couple weeks away. We're just going to take these training days and get ready to go."

DB-MIKE DOSS (on the progress of the defense through three days)

"We're trying to gel right now and get that mesh together. We've got a lot of young guys out there, but they're working hard for us and we want to pull to stand together. We've got a couple of weeks now. We're going to work hard."

DB-MIKE DOSS (on the two-minute drills)

"That's the best scenario. We're going against the No. 1-rated two-minute offense with Peyton [Manning] and Marvin [Harrison] and those guys, so that definitely gives us a good look for the season. We want to play out there and play on our instincts. Peyton makes some great reads and we want to make some plays on the ball."

DB-MIKE DOSS (on the Colts becoming a national team)

"It's still early. We'll see once we get a couple of weeks into the season."

TE-BEN HARTSOCK (on if things have settled down for him a bit since day one)

"Yeah, definitely. Everybody has a little anxiety that first day. You just want see what the speed is like, what it's like to play in the big leagues. Once you settle down and realize it's just football again, you go out and play the game you've been playing since you were eight years old."

TE-BEN HARTSOCK (on the last couple of days)

"They've been going really well. You always have things to work on. Everybody has their own personal things that they're trying to get better at. The team works collectively on things, so it's just a matter of finding the comfort level within the scheme and whatever your role is within that scheme."

TE-BEN HARTSOCK (on how helpful the other tight ends have been to him)

"Extremely. I can't even begin to explain how nice it was to come and have such an open-arms atmosphere. I guess all the vets were helpful, welcoming to all the rookies, especially Marcus (Pollard), being the tight-end veteran. He answered questions. He'll help you if you do something right or wrong. To have somebody like that, especially with the experience and career that he's had, is huge."

TE-BEN HARTSOCK (on the biggest thing he has learned in the first three days)

"Just to be patient with everything. Right off the bat, everyone wants to go out and do everything. Often times, you get you're head swimming. It's just a matter of being patient, taking things one step at a time, one day at a time."

WR-BRAD PYATT (on expectations for his second season)

"A big goal of mine, this year, is to be a part of the offense. Return gains, of course, I want to lead the NFL in both. That's my goal. But this year I want to focus on maybe trying to get in the offense a little more."

RB-DOMINIC RHODES (on support from fans and attendance of night practice)